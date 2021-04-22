Jana Kramer DIVORCING Mike Caussin! Read Her Heartbroken Announcement!

Wow, on one hand this seemed inevitable… but on the other we really never thought it was actually going to happen: Jana Kramer has filed for divorce from Mike Caussin!

The couple have faced very public problems in recent years, but it always seemed like they would fight forever to keep their marriage intact.

However, on Wednesday Jana broke the news on Instagram that she was leaving her cheating husband for good, writing:

“‘It’s time.’ As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality. I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give.”

She continued:

“Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can’t fight any longer. It’s time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful.”

In one last dig, making it even more clear where she was putting the blame, she concluded her post:

“I’ll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can’t fight it alone.”

“You can’t fight alone” — meaning Mike was not meeting her halfway, not even close!

A source told People the decision is about exactly what you think: all the cheating. The insider spilled:

“He cheated and broke her trust again.”

AGAIN?? Wow, just… wow. Mike infamously got caught cheating back in 2016, leading to the couple becoming separated. However, she gave the former NFL player another chance, and they renewed their vows in 2017. She even applauded him for opening up publicly about his s*x addiction.

However, it wasn’t long before the tight end’s infidelity problem flared up again — when Jana found topless pics of other women on his phone. And it got even worse when an anonymous woman on social media warned the One Tree Hill alum that her hubby had cheated again. That was months ago, back in 2020. (Yes, the man allegedly stepped outside the marriage during a pandemic. And they have two kids, too. Ick.) So this new cheating is the… yeah, we actually lost track.

Hard to believe these two hosted a relationship podcast together and even wrote a self help book, isn’t it?? But for a long time, Jana refused to give up, even fighting us over the idea of divorce as recently as February of this year.

But everyone has their limit. The source continued:

“After fighting for the marriage for so long, she’s come to terms with the realization that his patterns were never going to change.”

Sadly, that’s probably true. We mean, the man is 34 years old. They’ve been together for six years. If he’s still not committed to their relationship, why should she stick around??

Sadly, as we mentioned, there are children involved. The insider says Jana and Mike are committed to co-parenting Jolie Rae, 5, and Jace Joseph, 2, saying:

“The focus now is on their kids.”

Honestly, as hard as it is to hear and as impossible as this must have felt to do, it’s going to be better for the little ones in the long run to have two parents who have a healthy relationship as exes than a toxic one together.

Wishing Jana and her family nothing but the best. Like she said, it’s time to heal.

