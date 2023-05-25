Jana Kramer ENGAGED To Allan Russell After 6 Months -- And Ex Mike Caussin Has Thoughts!

Jana Kramer is ready to go for it again! Gurl got engaged!!!

The country crooner has only been dating soccer coach Allan Russell for about six months, of course. But while they only recently publicly revealed their relationship to the world, they are already taking a BIG step with it: marriage!!!

She revealed the news in two ways! First, in a beautiful Instagram post full of pics of her glowing moment:

Also on Thursday morning, the 39-year-old singer took to the latest episode of her Whine Down podcast to surprise fans, beginning:

“I’ve had a few things that I have not been talking about because, you know, just want to do it when I’m ready, and so I’ve got an announcement today…”

She then went on to discuss how the 42-year-old soccer stud proposed. It was a big surprise for all of Kramer’s listeners to hear — and judging by the way Jana told the story, the proposal was a big surprise for her, too!

Relating how the England-based coach popped the question, Jana explained she was visiting her new homebuild with 7-year-old daughter Jolie and 4-year-old son Jace. While the little ones were walking around and checking out the crib, Allan unexpectedly got down on one knee:

“It was a really beautiful night sitting on the front porch steps and looking out at the view.”

As Allan got on bended knee, Jana recalled how Jolie “just started jumping up and down.” The little girl knew exactly what was up — and got so excited as Russell pulled out the ring and took Kramer’s hand:

“It was the cutest thing ever. It’s like, she knew what was happening. She was just like, ‘you’re getting married!'”

Awww!

As for the actual proposal itself, Jana admitted on the podcast she was so overjoyed, she actually “blacked out” during that part. OMG!! She does remember him saying something like:

“You’re the love of my life … will you marry me?”

At which point both of them burst into tears as the Michigan native said yes and took the ring! Love that! Jana concluded:

“It felt very sentimental.”

So sweet!

As Perezcious readers may recall, this wedding will be Jana’s fourth trip down the aisle. She was previously married to Michael Gambino in 2004 and Johnathon Schaech in 2010. Most notably, of course, she was married to Mike Caussin — with whom she shares Jolie and Jace — from 2015 through their divorce in 2021.

In more recent years, Jana has been dating again after her rough split from the former NFL star. She was previously linked to both Ian Schinelli and Jay Cutler in the aftermath of her divorce from Caussin. However, Jana met Russell late last year, and it’s apparently been perfection in the months since!

Innerestingly, Caussin has already reacted to Jana’s engagement news! Later on Thursday’s podcast, Jana revealed that she told Mike about the engagement on a FaceTime call days after it happened, and he showered her with positivity?!?!

Kramer recalled:

“[Mike] was like, ‘Hey, I’m really happy for you. Allan’s a great guy.’ Actually, I started to cry because he goes, ‘Of all people, you deserve to have someone that loves you and respects you and you deserve this.’ He’s like, ‘after everything I put you through, you deserve this more than anyone.’ It meant so much to me that he said that.”

Wow! Definitely didn’t see that one coming. Snaps and claps for healthy and well-adjusted co-parenting!

And even MORE snaps and claps for Jana and Allan! Wishing them all the best as they start their forever-after together!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? What do YOU think of Jana getting engaged after just six months??

