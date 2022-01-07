Subway Jared Speaks Out From Prison Amid Child Sex Crimes Sentence: 'I Royally Screwed Up'

Jared Fogle, a former spokesperson for Subway who was found guilty of child pornography and traveling across state lines to have sex with a minor in 2015, is opening up about his life in jail.

The pedophile penned a letter about his daily life on November 7, which was obtained by The Post on Thursday. In the note, Jared references a quote from the film The Shawshank Redemption, which he has used to inspire this phase of his life as well as details his workout routine. And it’s a shocking read considering how positive he seems about his situation!

Related: Josh Duggar’s Wife STILL Committed To Him — Here’s What She’s Been Doing Since His Child Porn Conviction

For starters, the 44-year-old addressed his crimes, saying:

“I really royally screwed up to wind up where I am. I was selfish and entitled.”

As mentioned, Fogle pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge and paying for sex with an underage girl in August 2015. At the time, prosecutors claimed he had around 400 child-porn videos in his possession and solicited escorts to “provide him with access to minors as young as 14 to 15 years.” He was ordered to pay $1.4 million in restitution to his victims and is now serving 15 years behind bars at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Englewood, Colorado. Pretty awful stuff, and yet his attitude about his predicament is grossly optimistic.

In the handwritten letter, Jared referred to The Shawshank Redemption, recalling a quote, writing:

“Something like, ‘You can either get busy living or get busy dying’ when you are sent to prison. I’ve done everything I can to get busy living and make the most of this unwanted experience.”

Former Assistant US Attorney Steven DeBrota spoke to The Post about that ignorant perspective, arguing that the “unwanted experience” Jared was now experiencing shouldn’t have come as some surprise. It wasn’t caused by “a single mistake or bad decision — [it was] the result of a long-standing and persistent pattern of criminal behavior.” The professional added:

“The case will always be about [Fogle’s] victims, not his prior successes in life, his latest characterization of his actions or his present situation.”

Meanwhile, Fogle is preferring to focus on the positive. He insisted he thinks “about all the people I’ve let down every single day, especially my family.” He shares an 11-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter with his ex-wife Kathleen McLaughlin, who promptly divorced him once the sex scandal made headlines.

The former TV personality grew popular after he claimed to lose a dramatic amount of weight by following a Subway diet. For lunch, he would eat one of the sandwich chain’s 6-inch turkey subs, a bag of chips, and a Diet Coke. At night, he’d have a footlong veggie sub and Diet Coke. These nutrition changes helped him cut his daily calorie intake from 10,000 to 2,000. He went on to earn $15 million by appearing in the company’s ads.

While he might not be eating any footlongs these days, he is keeping healthy, his letter continued:

“I try to avoid too much junk food. I snack on granola bars and protein bars. I feel really good physically and mentally.”

He also talked in length about his ”rigorous fitness” regimen, noting:

“I run four to five miles every day and am the most healthy and in shape I’ve ever been. We don’t have a lot of control over our daily lives in prison but working out is one of the things I can control. I currently weigh 180 pounds.”

The letter wasn’t just a chance to gloat about his health and fitness success behind bars, but also used it as an opportunity to debunk a rumor that he was studying culinary arts in prison. According to him, that report was “wrong,” he insisted:

“Covid protocols [over] the past two years have limited the programming being offered here at F.C.I. Englewood.”

In December 2020, more than half the inmates in the facility tested positive for COVID, so it’s no surprise things have grown more isolated. Jared spends his free time watching college and NFL football, “which makes the weekends fly by.” He reads the New York Times daily and loves “all kinds of books, especially historical fiction. I still love to laugh and smile.”

Related: This Woman Stole Her 22-Year-Old Daughter’s Identity To Go Back To College & Date Younger Guys!

All that said, there’s a lot that Jared is missing about his former life, he candidly expressed:

“I really miss the small things like walking barefoot on carpet, sleeping on a nice comfy mattress, eating with real silverware, having access to a microwave … All I can do is learn from my mistakes to be a better man when I get released in a few years.”

The Indiana native has fought to have his sentence reduced multiple times in the past. He claimed he has to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before he might be able to leave — the earliest of which would be March 24, 2029, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons records. He will have to register as a sex offender at that time. The felon concluded:

“I very much look forward to re-starting my life and enjoying every moment with my family who have stood by and supported me. I’m so lucky to have them.”

Wow… It’s harrowing to hear him speak so freely about his life behind bars without much remorse for the victims he affected. Those who wish to view the full, handwritten note can read it HERE. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Kyle Blair/WENN]