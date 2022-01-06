Yes, Josh Duggar's Wife Is STILL Committed To Him -- Here's What She's Been Doing Since His Child Porn Conviction

Even after Josh Duggar‘s conviction early last month for receiving and possessing child pornography, his wife is proving that she’s still committed to him regardless of his likely long future in prison.

The 33-year-old disgraced reality TV star is currently at the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas awaiting sentencing following his December 9 child porn conviction, and wife Anna Duggar has reportedly really stepped in to back him.

According to new reports, the 33-year-old wife and mother has been connecting with Josh multiple times every single day in the early weeks after the judge’s gavel banged. Per a leaked visitation log first published by Katie Joy of Without a Crystal Ball, Washington County officials have tracked Anna’s communication with Josh via video calls and emails multiple times each day over the last four weeks.

It’s likely Anna would be visiting Josh in person, considering this schedule, but the long-standing rise in COVID-19 cases has forced jail officials to make other plans. According to The Sun, Anna won’t be able to physically see Josh in person again until his sentencing date, which is expected to take place in or around March. The actual date of sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

At this point, it is unclear whether the jail’s suspension on in-person visits may be lifted sooner than that, and it may depend on the ongoing severity of the omicron variant of the pandemic. So until then, due to the jail’s latest pandemic-related in-person visitation halt, remote connection is the only thing available to the one-time stars of the former TLC reality series 19 Kids And Counting. And boy, has Anna been going for that.

Joy’s leaked chat log, which you can see HERE, reflects the first several weeks of Anna’s reaching out to Josh following his conviction in a federal court in Fayetteville. Joy reports (below):

“The video calls must be scheduled up to 24 hours in advance. Anna has to pay for each visit.”

And more specifics:

“There are periods where the call disconnects due to low funds. She then calls back after loading money. … Visits can only have 2 adults and children must be approved. Because the calls are monitored they couldn’t have the whole family behind Anna.”

Wow.

Interesting to hear that the jail is so meticulous about monitoring calls as far as the family’s children are concerned. Good!

And the calls are remarkably consistent and persistent — including nearly half a dozen connections on Christmas Eve, and two more on Christmas Day. The thought of Anna making prison calls on Christmas is pretty bleak, but these are part of the consequences post-conviction. Josh was found guilty in a court of law of some absolutely heinous acts, and now he must rightfully pay the price for it.

Still, Anna is nothing if not determined. What do U make of her loyalty here, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised by it even after the conviction? Or is this pretty much exactly what you expected her to be doing?

