Jared Kushner Slammed For Saying Trump Can Only Help Black People If They 'Want To Be Successful'

This is pretty rich coming from a guy who was born on third base but still swears he hit a triple.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said during a Monday morning interview on Fox News that Black Americans must “want to be successful” in order for President Donald Trump‘s policies regarding their community to work. Really?? Like, that’s what he thinks is the disconnect here?!

Ivanka Trump‘s 39-year-old husband went on the Trump-loving cable news network to discuss Ice Cube‘s recent (and controversial) jump into politics. During the interview, he discussed meeting with the prolific rapper about creating policies to specifically help the Black community in the United States.

At one point while recounting his meeting with the Los Angeles native live on air, Kushner let slip the controversial quote, saying (below, emphasis ours):

“He helped make our plan better, and we appreciated it. One thing we’ve seen in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly Democrat, is that President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about. But he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.”

Dude… WTF? As if that has been the problem holding Black people down in various ways in this country for the last four hundred years?! They just didn’t want to be successful, and if they magically do, things will get better?? Absolutely ridiculous!

Remember, too, that this is coming from a man who was born into a wealthy family and married into another one. Kushner attended Harvard University before marrying Trump’s daughter and now sits as POTUS’ senior adviser despite having absolutely no policy experience to his name. This guy is literally the definition of unearned white privilege and the obscene benefits that come with being rich and well-connected!!

Here’s the full clip of the interview (below), with the key quote starting at about the 2:15 mark:

Unreal.

Forever tone deaf and completely oblivious to the plight of anyone below the upper middle class.

Thankfully, Twitter immediately pounced on Kushner for his terrible take on the perils of Black America.

Among the first on board was journalist and author (and Kushner’s Harvard classmate) Matthew Iglesias, who made a very good (and very sarcastic) point about inherited wealth and unearned privilege:

When I first met Jared, we were college students and he owned $10 million worth of residential rental properties in Somerville based on money he got from his dad. More Black people should try that. https://t.co/z13KwvXUKf — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) October 26, 2020

Ha! Eat s**t, Jared!

Iglesias was far from the only one who came down hard on Ivanka’s husband, as you can see (below):

“Jared, whose father is a convicted felon, has a position in the White solely due to marriage and not one single objective qualification. Jared couldn’t even pass the security screening. The lack self realization is astonishing.” “The audacity of someone who has been handed everything in his life saying this is so typical of this administration” “Don’t people in the black community know they just need to have their wealthy fathers buy their admittance in to Harvard?” “That the Trumps think Jared is ‘the intelligent one’ says a lot!” “Nothing screams ‘White privilege’ more than the son of a wealthy, convicted felon whose father paid off his college to get him admitted, saying Blacks should ‘want to be successful.'” “Uh… This sounds like more bootstrap mentality from people who were literally born with millions of dollars.”

And there were many, many more…

BTW, at a separate point in that interview, Jared also dropped in this little gem about Black Lives Matter, protesting, and people from all walks of life who have been showing support for the movement:

“You saw a lot of people who were just virtue signaling [during the protests]. They go on Instagram and cry or they would put a slogan on their jersey or write something on a basketball court and quite frankly that was doing more to polarize the country than it was to bring people forward. You solve problems with solutions.”

Wow.

Just a terrible person all around, then!

Seems on point for this administration, though. Why would we ever expect anything more?

[Image via Fox News/WENN/Instar]