Jason David Frank’s Wife Confirms Power Rangers Star’s Cause Of Death -- But BLASTS Other Rumors!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Jason David Frank’s wife is setting the record straight about his tragic death.

As we’ve reported, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers star passed away at 49 years old on November 19. While no cause of death was officially announced, law enforcement sources previously told TMZ that Jason was found dead in the bathroom of his room at a hotel in Texas following an argument with his wife, Tammie Frank, who had been staying in a separate room. Rumors quickly spiraled out from there.

Now Tammie has broken her silence, confirming the suspicions of many that her husband died by suicide in a statement to People on Wednesday, beginning:

“My name is Tammie Frank, and my husband was Jason David Frank, who tragically lost his life to suicide just last week.”

Heartbreaking.

However, she also took a moment to clear up some misconceptions about her relationship with Jason and his final moments. She began by saying how “shocked and saddened” she was by the speculation surrounding her husband’s death:

“While Jason was a well-known name to some, we lived a very normal life with ups and downs, just like anyone else. It has shocked and saddened me beyond belief to see that the media has turned my family’s tragedy into a tall tale. Since Jason’s death, I have been harassed online and can no longer stand to watch my husband’s good name slandered.”

Tammie expressed how the actor’s passing “comes as much a shock to me as anyone else,” adding:

“I loved my husband, and we were trying to work through our problems. The truth is, I had no idea that Jason was thinking of ending things. Yes, he had struggled with mental health issues and depression before, but I could never predict what would happen that night. It was meant to be a fun weekend getaway, and instead, I lost the love of my life. Jason was a good man, but he was not without his demons. He was human, just like the rest of us.”

The biggest thing everyone is getting wrong? Blaming the couple’s breakup or last fight for what happened.

While the couple did separate after 19 years of marriage, Tammie told the outlet that they had actually called off their split and “were in the process of reuniting” at the time of his death. She noted that “this was an especially hard year for us,” explaining that they’d been struggling since the death of their daughter Shayla:

“A year ago, my daughter Shayla, whom Jason helped me raise as his own, suddenly passed away. Jason had been the one to find her when it happened, and the situation wrecked our family emotionally. Between losing her and helping raise her baby son, Jason and I started having marital issues. For anyone who has known the pain of losing a child, I know you understand how such a loss changes things in your marriage.”

So sad. Tammie said the pair ended up separating, “not knowing what else to do.” But six weeks ago, they decided to give their marriage another shot after a close family friend “helped us realize that we still loved each other and we should not give up just yet.” While they rekindled their relationship, Tammie and Jason “needed to take it slow and work out any issues,” so he planned a two-night trip, where they attended a country dancing event.

As for why the duo was staying in different rooms at the hotel, even though they were together? She noted to the outlet that they had separate spaces “because that’s just how we do things” before saying more frankly, “simply put, my husband snored.” Tammie also shared they’d received a noise complaint from hotel guests the night of his death but insisted it was from “us enjoying the weekend and having some fun – not arguing or fighting.” In the hours before his passing, she says wistfully, they went out dancing “until the bar closed” and then went back to their hotel:

“When we got back to the hotel, Jason and I were having a heartfelt and emotional talk in his room. To help Jason relax and sober up before turning down to sleep, I went downstairs to get us snacks from the lobby. I must’ve been gone no more than 10 minutes.”

When Tammie returned to the room, there was “no answer” as she knocked on the door. She continued:

“I knocked repeatedly and kept calling for his name to open the door. I don’t know if the hotel staff or a guest called the police, but after I was taken downstairs by the police, they were able to open the door and found that Jason took his life. These were the ‘disturbances’ that has been brought up numerous times online.”

We can’t even imagine… And to have everyone jump to the wrong conclusion…

She concluded by asking everyone to “stop making assumptions and leave my family to grieve peacefully”:

“All we want is to remember Jason and our happiest memories, and move on from the pain of losing a loved one. I only ask for sympathy and understanding during this difficult time. To all the fans and supporters of Jason and our family, thank you for your kind words and wishes and God bless you all.”

Such a tragedy. Our hearts go out to Tammie and their family as they mourn this loss.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Image via Tammie Frank/Instagram, Sheri Determan/WENN]