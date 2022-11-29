Aaron Carter's Ashes To Be Spread With Deceased Sister & Mom When She Passes -- Details

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Aaron Carter’s mother is opening up about the family’s next steps in mourning the late star.

Speaking to TMZ on Tuesday, the pop star’s mother Jane Carter revealed the family is planning to scatter the 34-year-old’s ashes in his home state of Florida sometime in the spring. Specifically, they will be spread in the Florida Keys with some remains from his late sister, Leslie Carter. She passed away from an overdose in 2012 at just 25 years old. According to Jane, her husband Mike Ashton still has her ashes. The family will also be saving some of Aaron and Leslie’s ashes to be buried with Jane in the future. Oh, wow. So special. Currently, she revealed Aaron’s remains are with his twin sister Angel. We cannot imagine the pain they must all be feeling…

As we reported, Aaron was cremated earlier this month after he was found unconscious in the bathtub of his Lancaster, California home. An investigation is ongoing, but according to law enforcement sources via TMZ, he was found with cans of compressed air and pill bottles in his room. The performer openly struggled with huffing and substance abuse throughout much of his adult life.

Interestingly, Jane confirmed when the family does honor Aaron by spreading his ashes next year, his on-again, off-again fiancée Melanie Martin will NOT be part of the ceremony. She had a complicated relationship with the star, so we can understand why the family might want to keep the memorial to the immediate relatives, but we hope this doesn’t mean they won’t maintain some kind of connection to Aaron’s baby boy, Prince. The little one celebrated his first birthday just days after his father’s death earlier this month…

Sadly, it sounds like the Carters are holding off on hosting a larger memorial service due to fear of what might occur. Jane told the outlet that Lance Bass recently reached out to Nick Carter and Angel to offer the family the use of his Los Angeles home for a memorial service for Aaron. Unfortunately, the family put those plans on pause because people made death threats against them! WTF?! So freaking insensitive and uncalled for!!

As you can imagine, Jane is deeply mourning the loss of her son. She even opened up about texting with the I Want Candy crooner just days before he died. Apparently, he reached out to check on her and ask how the family was doing in the Sunshine State. Oof. We’re sending love to all of them as they continue to mourn this untimely death.

