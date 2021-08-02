Twitter In Awe Of Lisa Bonet's Magic After Ex Lenny Kravitz Calls Husband Jason Momoa His 'Brother'!

Lisa Bonet, please teach us your ways!

Sunday marked actor Jason Momoa‘s 42nd trip ’round the sun, and to celebrate his birthday, he got a very sweet, sexy message — from his wife’s ex-husband!

Yep, it was Lenny Kravitz who shared a fantastic black-and-white picture of the pair hanging out together, looking line the superhumanly fine men they are.

Kravitz — who was married to Bonet from 1987 through 1993 — is pals enough with Momoa, who tied the knot with her in 2017, to call the hunky movie star “my brother” and openly celebrate the tattooed Hawaiian’s milestone achievement! Talk about ending relationships on really good terms, and keeping mature partners and ex-partners around on equal footing for a nice, meaningful life.

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Happy Birthday, Jason. I’m proud to call you my brother. One love. One family. ????: Mark Seliger pic.twitter.com/ZDp8DZ8g2d — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) August 1, 2021

Wow!

OK so first off, fans (and us, too) seriously couldn’t handle that amount of hunky HAWT-ness!

Reactions pouring in from Twitter said it all (below):

“Two savagely attractive men doing savagely attractive man stuff.” “Jason Momoa wearing a scrunchie around his wrist somehow makes him even cooler. I can’t explain it.” “Let me in to this family!” “Two unfairly good-looking, mature men who have a brotherly love for one another despite the incredibly-stunning woman one is the ex-husband of. And women all over the world continue to swoon over them. Life isn’t fair! God bless these great men!” “It’s nice to see adults act like adults and not be angry or jealous. Of course, when you’re Lenny Kravitz, you probably don’t ever feel inadequate.” “A textbook example of beautifully blended families and harmony. Class acts! Happy birthday, Jason!”

Class acts, indeed!

But the real story here very quickly centered on Lisa Bonet and her other-worldly ability to pull the most attractive men in the world, get them to fall in love with her, and after it’s all over retain them as friends and have them be civil to each other. Heck, have them LOVE one another!

Shoot, for those reasons alone (not to mention her own incredibly beauty), Lisa is a goddess!!!

And Twitter wasn’t shy about giving her the appropriate credit for bringing Lenny and Jason together! See some of the most adoring comments (below):

“Lisa Bonet really got THOSE two men in a real friendship with each other and I just feel like there should be carvings in caves about her to preserve the legend” “it’s time we acknowledge Lisa Bonet is a sorceress and ask her to teach us her ways” “Lisa Bonet. Please release the manual/ebook. Signed, Mankind” “It’s like Lisa Bonet hit the Mega Moneyball of Men!” “…More like that’s just the level of man it takes to turn the head of the mega moneyball that is Lisa Bonet” “Nicole Kidman: I married Tom Cruise and Keith Urban. Lisa Bonet: Hold my beer…” “I bow at Lisa Bonet’s feet.” “I can’t believe lisa bonet has brother husbands. she’s so powerful”

Those are everything!

Especially that last one — we’re totally gonna start using that phrase! “Brother husbands” — we just have to find another woman who has them! LOLz!

Seriously, Perezcious readers, what do U make of Lisa Bonet’s clearly irresistible charms?!

Sound OFF with your reaction to all these HIGHlarious Twitter reactions down in the comments (below)!

