Lenny Kravitz Says He & Jason Momoa Are ‘Brothers For Life’ Amid Lisa Bonet Split

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa’s friendship is still as strong as ever!

On Saturday, the 57-year-old musician, who was married to Lisa Bonet from 1987 to 1993, took to Instagram to share a picture of a sweet moment between him and Momoa bonding while they sat on their motorbikes. He wrote in the comments:

“Ride or die. Brothers for life.”

And it looks like the feeling is mutual as the Marvel actor chimed in the comments section alongside two red heart emojis:

“Love u bro. ohana fo life.”

Joining in on the love fest as Kravitz’s daughter and Momoa’s stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz. The 33-year-old actress added in the comments:

“well isn’t this just adorable. love you both so much. @prideofgypsies.”

Clearly, the two guy’s bromance has not been impacted after the 42-year-old and Bonet called it quits after four years of marriage and more than 15 years together as a couple. You can ch-ch-check the picture (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz)

HAWT! LOLz!

The post comes on the heels of speculation that Momoa and Bonet might be reconciling. A source previously told Hollywood Life that the pair, who share two children, 14-year-old Lola and 13-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, were “already living together again” just weeks after announcing their divorce. The insider said at the time:

“Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together. They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.”

The 54-year-old actress then fueled speculation after being photographed still wearing her wedding ring while out and about at Topanga Canyon, California, earlier this week. So there could be a possibility that they are back on!

While things are up in the air about if Momoa and Bonet are giving it another go, it has not stopped the Dune star from showing support for Zoë at the premiere for The Batman in New York City earlier this month. He told Entertainment Tonight that they were “still a family” no matter what, expressing:

“We’re just so proud. Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing, me and the babies. We’re very excited to just be here. …It’s still family, you know?”

Glad to see that this also includes Lenny for Jason! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube, WENN/Avalon]