Jason Momoa Wearing A Loin Cloth? Yes, Thanks!

Jason Momoa is trading in Aquaman for Tarzan!

If you follow the DC superhero on Instagram, then you SURELY saw him enjoying a beautiful Hawaii fishing trip with friends, Mananalu Water, and oh yeah — a LOIN CLOTH!

That’s right — the 43-year-old bared it all in a Sunday IG post of him and friends hitting the open ocean, fishing in nothing but a barely-there loin cloth, which he captioned:

“sunday funday. amazing time with da ohana. big mahalo to captain hopper and J for helping us catch some aku. dried aku all week. Cheeehuuu”

See (below):

He must be a baker with all that cake, LOLz!! Fans quickly rushed to the comments section to point out the Game of Thrones actor’s exposed behind, writing things like:

“Jason what in that thong thong thong song is going on here” “Big Mahalo for that loin cloth flapping in the wind!” “It’s the outfit for me” “Umm can we get a little extra footage on Jason’s fishing outfit?” “Hmmm I don’t think o was watching the fishing” “Damn bro looking ripped” “Move that fish, I’m trying to see something”

Related: Jason Momoa Debuts Head Tattoo After Shaving Off Signature Hair!

The Hollywood hunk also took the opportunity to promote his aforementioned Mananalu Water company in a story post, which advocates for the reduction of single-use plastic water bottles, which he captioned:

“help stop single use plastic water bottles and please recycle. all my aloja, J.”

See (below):

Seeing Jason Momoa in a loin cloth wasn’t exactly on our bingo card for the day, but hey, we’ll take it! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Images via Jason Momoa/Instagram & Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube]