It’s OVER! Jason Momoa Insists He’s 'Not Getting Back Together' With Lisa Bonet Despite Reconciliation Rumors!

No more holding out hope for these two! Jason Momoa has confirmed that he and Lisa Bonet are, sadly, broken up for good.

During an interview with Access Hollywood during Sunday night’s red carpet at the Oscars, the Dune star cleared the air surrounding his split from wife Bonet. The couple first announced their divorce in January, but over the last few weeks, they’ve continued to make headlines with reconciliation rumors.

As the outlet’s reporter began to commend the Aquaman lead for working through his issues with Lisa, the actor’s jaw dropped as he insisted:

“No, no, no. We’re not back together. We’re family.”

Oof! He shut that down real quick!

The 42-year-old then added:

“We have two beautiful children together. We’re not getting back [together]. We’re family forever.”

Well, then — that’s that!

Innerestingly, the correspondents finished the interview by asking Momoa which “Beyoncé mood” he was in that night based on photos of some of the singer’s best looks. Jason picked the one from the Single Ladies music video — and whether or not that was a coincidence, it does seem to be solidifying his stance on the breakup even more! Ch-ch-check out the interview (below):

As Perezcious readers know, The Cosby Show alum was spotted rocking her wedding ring earlier this month. The sighting followed a report that indicated the pair was “already living together again” and “very much back together” just weeks after splitting. A source told Hollywood Life in late February:

“Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together. They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.”

The insider also indicated that the exes’ children Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, were “thrilled” about the reconciliation, saying:

“Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around.”

But we guess that was all wrong??

From the sounds of it, the co-parents are focused on helping their children through this challenging adjustment and not looking to fall back in love. Jason proved just how important family is to him while attending the NYC premiere for The Batman earlier this month, supporting his stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz, whom Lisa shares with Lenny Kravitz. He also had his teenagers with him, so it was a family affair (minus Lisa). After the event, the father took to Instagram to thank fans and media for respecting the family’s privacy, writing:

“mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children. it’s hard enough separating in the public eye. we appreciate the continued privacy through these times.”

Love to hear that! No need to drag the kids into the breakup chatter — especially now that we know the spilt is here to stay! Thoughts on all this?? Let us know (below)!

