Jason Momoa Breaks Silence On Lisa Bonet Separation, Thanks Fans For 'Giving Us Space'

Seems like Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are still navigating their separation.

As you may know, the beloved couple announced their split in January. After having been together for nearly two decades (and married for five years), the news shocked many fans. However, they assured fans that “the love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived.”

Some of that love is reserved for their blended family, as seen in Jason’s ongoing support for his stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz. On Tuesday, he brought Lola and Nakoa-Wolf (his children with his ex) to see their big sister kill it at the New York City premiere of The Batman. Posting some red carpet pics of the event to Instagram (including the two teens with star Robert Pattinson), the fellow DC superhero reflected on Thursday:

“So excited for everyone to see @thebatman @zoeisabellakravitz your [sic] perfect as cat woman I’m so proud of you. so excited for @snl next week your [sic] going to kill it.”

He added:

“we had a wonderful time in NYC. Mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children it’s hard enough separating in the public eye. We appreciate the continued privacy through these times aloha j.”

So, does this mean they’re still broken up, then? As Perezcious readers will recall, late last month, we had previously heard rumors that the actor moved back into the family home and that the couple was “very much back together.”

A source at the time had claimed:

“They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.”

But the 42-year-old’s IG caption casts some serious doubt on that info.

Then there’s his comment at the premiere, when he told Entertainment Tonight:

“We’re just so proud. Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing, me and the babies. We’re very excited to just be here. …It’s still family, you know?”

“Still family” could mean, “We’ve called off the divorce and are therefore still family,” but that’s probably wishful thinking at this point. Perhaps it’s more like he’s saying they’ll all always be connected and in each other’s lives regardless?!

A source for People confirmed that interpretation, saying the Aquaman star “made an extra effort to be there” for Zoë at the premiere. They explained:

“He loves Zoë and always has. That hasn’t changed. He believes in family. He’s always said that, and him going [to the premiere] is to show support for the family. That’s what he does. And that’s who he is. It’s not more complicated than that.”

The insider added:

“Family comes before anything for him. He’s also close to Lenny [Kravitz]. It’s all very comfortable with Jason. That’s who he is.”

Actually, Jason’s longtime friendly relationship with his (ex) wife’s ex is a great example of jut how “comfortable” he is in this new family dynamic. Clearly, the extended Momoa-Kravitz clan has always put family and love first.

So even though we’re sad to hear that the breakup is officially official, we’re still glad to know that the love will stay strong!

