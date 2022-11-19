Jason Momoa Reacts After Lenny Kravitz Posts Pic Kissing Their Ex Lisa Bonet For Her Birthday!

Jason Momoa is proving there is still nothing but love between him and his ex-wife Lisa Bonet!

On Wednesday, The Cosby Show alum celebrated her 55th birthday, and to mark the special occasion, her ex-husband Lenny Kravitz shared a sweet tribute on Instagram. Posting a black-and-white picture of their daughter Zoë Kravitz and him kissing Liza on the cheeks, the 58-year-old musician wrote:

“Happy Birthday mama….”

Jason then chimed in the comments section, adding six red heart emojis. And of course, Lenny showed some love to his longtime pal, replying with a red heart and raised fist emoji. Ch-ch-check it out below:

We love to see that everything is still good between Lenny, Lisa, and Jason!

As Perezcious readers will recall, the Aquaman star and actress called it quits in January after four years of marriage and more than a decade as a couple. A source previously told Us Weekly that the reason for their split simply came down to the fact that they were too “different” to make their marriage work, explaining:

“Jason wanted to travel and adventure much more. Lisa, she would rather read, write poetry and cook at home.”

Since their split, the former couple – who share 15-year-old daughter Lola Iolani Momoa and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa – have seemingly remained on good terms. While celebrating the premiere of Zoë’s film The Batman in March, Jason insisted to Entertainment Tonight that he and Lisa were “still family” even after their breakup, saying:

“We’re just so proud. Lisa couldn’t be here, so we’re representing, me and the babies. We’re very excited to just be here. … It’s still family, you know?”

He also maintained his close relationship with Lenny since the split. In fact, The Hunger Games alum posted a tribute for Jason’s birthday in August. Sharing a picture of himself and Jason riding motorcycles, he said:

“Happy Birthday, Jason. Love and respect always.”

Back in November 2020, Lenny even opened up about his close relationship with Jason and Lisa to Men’s Health, saying:

“People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate. As far as Jason and I? Literally, the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude.’”

Awww!!!

Clearly, this blended family will always have a strong bond no matter what happens! Reactions to the birthday tribute? Let us know in the comments below!

