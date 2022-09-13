Jason Sudeikis Praises His Kids & Mentions 'Good And Evil' In Emmys Speech Amid Olivia Wilde Custody Battle

Jason Sudeikis is taking a moment to celebrate a massive time in his career — and he’s involving his family in the win.

At the Emmys on Monday, the 46-year-old comedian took home the award for Outstanding Comedy Series for his exceptional TV show Ted Lasso. Once he got on stage to accept the honor, he directed his first message to his 8-year-old son Otis and 5-year-old daughter Daisy.

Of course, Sudeikis is in the middle of a custody battle with ex Olivia Wilde. In fact, earlier this month, she spoke very publicly about ending their relationship so as to be “beneficial for the children.” So it’s no wonder Sudeikis wants his side of the story heard.

The award in question here was actually Sudeikis’ second win on the night. Earlier in the evening, he won Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his Ted Lasso work, too. But the speech in the second award was far more noteworthy! When he got on stage with the rest of his team to accept the award, the Hall Pass star used his first words to shower gratitude on his children:

“Otis, Daisy, I love you very much.”

That was a nice gesture! And also, likely, a purposeful one. As we noted (above), Olivia spoke to Vanity Fair late last week about the end of her relationship with the kids’ father. She strongly denied having left Jason for new boyfriend Harry Styles, and instead intimated that the children were her main concern.

In that VF interview, which was published last Thursday, Olivia said:

“The complete horse s**t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate. Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic. We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we co-parented through that time. Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to not, because we could be better parents as friends who live in different houses.”

Yeah… so we wouldn’t be surprised if that hasn’t been sitting well with Jason all week.

Besides, the two exes already have a very tense co-parenting relationship. Perezcious readers will recall how, back in April, a process server presented Olivia with custody documents while she was on stage at CinemaCon. Sudeikis denied knowing that was how it would happen, but the Booksmart director was furious about it. She later lamented the “aggressive” nature of the act, and, well, here we are. It’s a situation, y’all.

Back on stage at the Emmys, Sudeikis alluded to “good and evil” and “the truth of life” in the rest of his acceptance speech:

“Thank you so much to everybody that’s watched this show. Thank you everybody who voted for the show, thank you everybody that works on the show. Everybody in the offices of Warner Brothers, Apple, Doozer, that answer all the calls. Everybody in production. Our COVID squad season two was huge. We didn’t have a single shutdown, and that was a lot because of what you men and women did for us. Everybody in post-production that helps us out, that build these amazing soccer stadiums, football stadiums around us. The show is about good and evil and this show is about the truth of life. This show is about all that stuff, but it’s mostly about our response to those things. And your response to our show is overwhelming.”

Inneresting…

And he did tease more Ted Lasso for its fans! He wrapped the statement with this nice ender:

“We’ll see you for season 3 at some point!”

You can watch it all go down in this clip:

