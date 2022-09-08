Olivia Wilde Denies She Left Jason Sudeikis For Harry Styles & Calls Out 'Horses**t' Rumors About Her Life & Career!

Olivia Wilde wants to make her side of the story known… again…

The Don’t Worry Darling director spoke to Vanity Fair in a new interview published on Thursday morning, and guess what?? She’s addressing the rumored on-set drama regarding her film, which premiered earlier this week at the Venice International Film Festival!! In the new VF piece, the 38-year-old Booksmart director goes straight to rumors about her life and career that have been endlessly spread across social media. And to hear her tell it, it’s all bull s**t! Well, to be technical, it’s actually all horse s**t.

That’s the exact word she used when asked about whether she left ex-fiancé and co-parent Jason Sudeikis for her current boyfriend Harry Styles!! Queried by the mag about that rumor of spurned love, Olivia clapped back hard:

“The complete horses**t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate. Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic. We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we co-parented through that time. Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to not, because we could be better parents as friends who live in different houses.”

Damn!!

Of course, Wilde and Sudeikis’ post-relationship interactions have been tense over the last few months — what with her getting served in a very public way and all. But while the two may be in an escalating custody disagreement regarding 8-year-old son Otis and 5-year-old daughter Daisy, there’s evidently no truth to the rumor about the former One Direction frontman. So there?

Olivia tried to play down controversies in her professional life, too. The director used the new VF piece to again deny rumors of a feud between her and star actress Florence Pugh, who was reported to be #TeamJason because of her overlapping timelines belief:

“It is very rare that people assume the best from women in power. I think they don’t often give us the benefit of the doubt. Florence did the job I hired her to do, and she did it exquisitely. It is ironic that now, with my second film — which is again about the incredible power of women, what we’re capable of when we unite, and how easy it is to strip a woman of power by using other women to judge and shame them — we’re talking about this.”

And she praised Pugh’s talent in the same breath. Explaining to the mag that she doesn’t care whether the Dune: Part Two star promotes this movie on social media or not, Olivia said:

“Florence is one of the most in-demand actresses in the universe. She’s on set on Dune. I gather that some people expect for her to be engaging more on social media. I didn’t hire her to post. I hired her to act. She fulfilled every single expectation I had of her. That’s all that matters to me.”

OK then!

Right on cue, Vanity Fair quoted the film’s cinematographer, Matthew Libatique, who backed up Wilde’s claims of a cool, calm working set:

“It was one of the most harmonious sets I’ve ever been on, and I’m in the middle of the storm.”

Uh-huh. Sure it was! LOLz! Well then. Do U buy all this, Perezcious readers?? You can read the entire Vanity Fair piece HERE. Thoughts??

