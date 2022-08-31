Harry Styles Is NOT Getting In The Middle Of Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis' Feud!!

Harry Styles is not getting in the middle of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis‘ feud and custody battle!

As you know, Olivia broke up with her fiancé Jason in 2020 after an almost nine year relationship and since then things have only gotten messier and messier! From the 38-year-old getting served a manila envelope full of custody papers in the middle of CinemaCon to her new flame Styles himself allegedly being at least PART of the reason she and Sudeikis split — it’s been a wild ride. And the As It Was singer seems to want no part of it!

An insider has told US Weekly Harry is keeping his toes out of the hot water and hasn’t reached out to the Ted Lasso actor at all as he “doesn’t feel” it’s his business:

“Harry has not reached out to Jason at any point. He doesn’t feel it’s his place [to interfere].”

It’s probably for the best he doesn’t get into the mix! He first started seeing the House alum on set of her new movie Don’t Worry Darling — reportedly before she and her ex even split! This has caused quite the uproar of questions and very little answers, which is only fueling the fire. If he were to put in his two cents with the estranged ex-lovers when he’s already being accused of some shady behavior — well, it’s not a good look!

The source assures, though, the new hot couple in Hollywood are doing well and are more in love than ever:

“Harry is wildly happy and in love with Olivia. They’re an amazing team together.”

The news of this comes only days after the drama between Wilde and Florence Pugh deepened when Shia LaBeouf came with the receipts! The Booksmart star claimed to have fired LaBeouf from production of her movie due to his “process” not being “conducive” to hers, but according to a video the Honey Boy actor leaked, it doesn’t add up! Olivia claimed her top priority was “protecting” Pugh on set — but in the clip allegedly from August 2020, she’s got a different tone:

“I feel like I’m not ready to give up on this yet, and I too am heartbroken and I want to figure this out. You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you’re open to giving this a shot with me, with us. If she really commits, if she really puts her mind and heart into it at this point and if you guys can make peace — and I respect your point of view, I respect hers — but if you guys can do it, what do you think? Is there hope? Will you let me know?”

Wow!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is Harry doing the right thing by staying on the sidelines during all the drama — or should he be defending his lady? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

