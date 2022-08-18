Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis 'Don't Speak' Directly Amid Custody Battle!

Co-parenting peacefully during a nasty custody battle isn’t easy, but Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis make it work — by not speaking to each other directly!

According to a People source, the Don’t Worry Darling director “wants to focus on what’s best for” her and the SNL alum’s children — daughter Daisy, 5, and son Otis, 8 — amid the exes’ increasingly messy custody battle. That means making sure the kids are spending quality time with both parents, and making sure Olivia and Jason are spending zero time speaking to each other!

The insider told the outlet:

“She and Jason don’t speak to each other, so they have help communicating about the custody schedule.”

Wow!

While the actress is “upset about the custody drama,” the confidant explained, Olivia doesn’t want that to affect her kids’ relationship with their father, as she still “wants the kids to see” the Ted Lasso star “as much as possible.”

The source added:

“She hopes they can figure out the best living situation for everyone.”

The family’s living situation is what a lot of this fuss is about, as you may know. Wilde scored the most recent legal victory when a New York judge ruled that California was the children’s home state — siding against a petition filed by Jason in October 2021.

The legal filing stated:

“Judge Powell and this Referee agreed that New York was not the home state of the subject children; but rather California was the children’s home state. Therefore, for the reasons stated on the record on July 15, 2022, respondent’s motion to dismiss the custody petitions filed on October 21, 2021 is granted as this court finds that New York does not have jurisdiction to hear the custody petitions as New York is not the home state of the subject children.”

This also comes months after Olivia was served custody papers during a presentation she was making onstage during CinemaCon in Las Vegas — a move Jason later insisted was a mistake and not something he orchestrated.

Clearly, it’s been a rough time for the former couple, so if not speaking to each other minimizes the drama for the kids, it sounds like it’s the best way to go at this point. We just hope the pair can patch things up to the point where they can stand being in the same room!

