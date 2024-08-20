Jax Taylor Is Leaving In-Patient Mental Health Treatment And Returning Home -- Here Are His First Plans Back

Jax Taylor is leaving in-patient treatment and returning to his home in Los Angeles, with big plans on deck for both his future with Brittany Cartwright and his career on camera.

According to a new report published by TMZ on Tuesday morning, the reality TV star is planning to check out of in-patient treatment imminently. Sources claimed to that outlet that the Bravo star will be gone from the center by Thursday, and then reappear back at his crib in El Lay for the foreseeable future.

Most notably, the top priority for Jax from here is to spend some quality time with his son Cruz. Now, that doesn’t mean he is going to move right back in with Brittany or anything. The two of them are going to remain physically and romantically apart, with their relationship still very much estranged and their living quarters still in separate spots. Specifically, the plan is for Jax to return to the family home, while his separated wife will remain where she is in a nearby rental residence.

But it’s great to hear that he is going to spend a lot of time with Cruz, at least! Those same insiders told the outlet that Taylor’s motivation is to get re-adjusted to life outside treatment, and get back to his bond with his son.

Oh, and Jax is also going to get back to his gig on The Valley… sort of. Per that same TMZ report, he will be joining the rest of the show’s cast for the remainder of their season two filming projects in the late summer and early fall. That production period began earlier this summer, so Jax has some catching up to do. And yet he’s going to temper that reunion a bit, with insiders saying that a return to life in front of the camera will be on his timeline, and not an all-in, 24-7 thing.

Regardless, Jax WILL be addressing his treatment stay and the full spate of reasons for going in the first place on this forthcoming second season of The Valley. Viewers can apparently expect a highly emotional second season when it hits Bravo’s airwaves months from now, based on what these insiders are saying. Damn!

Between Jax’s mental health issues leading to the in-patient treatment stay in the first place, and his ongoing marital issues with Brittany, there is definitely a lot there to unpack. We just wish all the best for Jax, Brittany, and Cruz as the entire family tries to navigate this uncertain and challenging new normal. Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

