Jay Cutler Insists He Didn’t Cheat Amid 'Toxic' Marriage Claims From Kristin Cavallari!

Jay Cutler has some THOUGHTS on his divorce from Kristin Cavallari!

Just days after the Very Cavallari star opened up about their divorce and “toxic” marriage in a Call Her Daddy interview, her ex-husband is clapping back! In a new episode of Sofia Franklyn’s Sofia with an F podcast (fyi, Sofia used to be on CHD but had a MESSY split from host Alex Cooper a few years back) out on Thursday, Jay got candid about his marriage — and what he feels led to its demise!

At first, the 39-year-old tried to keep things brief considering he still shares three children with the reality star — Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 6 — but he couldn’t fully hold himself back! Jay began:

“I’ve got 3 kids, so like at some point they’re going to, they’re gonna read stuff, they’re gonna ask questions, so I’ve kind of steered clear of all of that.”

Very understandable! But…

How does he feel about Kristin running her mouth about their personal life then? Well, he sounds downright salty about it — even though he’s sort of doing the same thing. Jay said:

“If she wants to say stuff, she can say stuff. I’m not going to go down that road about her. I mean, she’s still the mother of the kids, and we had three kids together and we were together for I don’t know how many years, eight. We were married for seven, I think together for nine to 10, and if that’s the way she feels — I mean, it’s changed over the course of two and half years, but I also don’t understand, it’s two and half years.”

While the former NFL star understands his baby momma’s thoughts on discussing their private matters have changed over time, he doesn’t agree with airing their dirty laundry to the world, especially given how much time has passed since they split during the pandemic in 2020. To be fair, we can understand where he’s coming from with that! The athlete argued:

“Why are we having these conversations in public? I mean, why are we doing this? It’s comical. It doesn’t make sense. No, I don’t care what changed. What’s happened is what happened, and now we have to have this conversation now and it’s like, ‘Come on man, let’s just, we’re done here.'”

While he’s not a fan of discussing what went wrong in their marriage, the Uncut podcast host didn’t mind opening up when it meant clearing his name. Addressing rumors he cheated, causing the end of their 10 years together, he insisted:

“Nope, never cheated.”

What happened then? Jay suggested it was all Kristin’s fault! (So much for staying tight-lipped – LOLz!!) Referencing the Laguna Beach alum’s Call Her Daddy chat, the former Chicago Bears player mused:

“I guess she fell out of love, or it was toxic, I mean, depends on the day I guess. I’m not for sure what she said, and I frankly don’t care what she said. Like I said, it’s been two and half years, we’re done here. And I’m sure there will be a rebuttal to this, so stay tuned for that one.”

LMFAO! So shady!!

As Perezcious readers know, the exes married in 2013 after a whirlwind romance that began when the Uncommon James founder was just 23. They had been together for 10 years, including seven years of marriage, when they decided to separate. Last week, Kristin opened up about their divorce, though she was similarly cautious not to reveal too much for the sake of her children, prefacing her comments by saying:

“Because I have three kids with him, I’m very careful about what I say. If you and I didn’t have microphones in front of us, I’d f**king tell you, but that’s their dad and my oldest googles us now, and I just want to be very careful. My mom never said anything bad about my dad growing up and I really respected that, and I want to be that kind of mom.”

Makes sense!

Still, the 35-year-old TV personality didn’t mind getting a bit candid, especially when she revealed they had a “toxic” relationship. That said, she made sure to reiterate that “nothing major” happened to pull them apart. Kinda sounds like she did fall out of love, she expressed:

“Nothing major happened at the end. I remember always asking my mom, ‘But how am I going to know?’ and she would just be like, ‘You’ll just know.’ And I did, I just kinda knew. It’s the scariest thing, it’s also the saddest thing. I mean, it’s so many emotions but it can also be the best thing.”

The Hills star couldn’t help but call out Jay for causing her to be “unhappy” in the “unhealthy relationship,” though, explaining:

“I think with any relationship, you just have to realize what are deal breakers for you. What’s important to you and what’s not? I was really unhappy, I mean, and that was the bottom line. I was in an unhealthy relationship and so that, to me, is not worth it. Also, I didn’t want my kids thinking that was normal and I wanted them to see me happy and see me eventually, not right now, but eventually see me with someone who really respects me and treats me the way I need to be treated.”

Some relationships just aren’t meant to last forever. While theirs has come to a rocky conclusion, at least they got three sweet children out of their time together! Here’s to hoping they can stay as amicable as possible for the little ones’ sake now and in the future!

