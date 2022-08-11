Lori Harvey Reveals The Biggest RED FLAG In Dating Following Michael B. Jordan Split!

When it comes to love, Lori Harvey knows exactly what she wants and what she does not following her split from Michael B. Jordan!

The 25-year-old model recently sat down with longtime friend Teyana Taylor for the latest installment of the singer’s YouTube series, Bumble Presents Luv2SeeIt, and during the conservation, Lori opened up about the search for love – specifically noting things she finds to be a big red flag. Top on her list? The SKN by LH founder shared it makes her cautious when there is too much communication between someone she is dating and their ex:

“If you are too close to your exes, that’s a red flag. Cordial? OK. You speak. I don’t want y’all to have beef either because that gets messy.”

That is for sure – just ask exes Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson how nasty it can get!

On the other hand, Lori revealed her green flag comes down to “transparency,” explaining:

“Green I would say just like transparency and openness, communication. Not trying to beat around the bush or act like you want something that you maybe really don’t. … Just be open and honest about what it is and what you’re doing. I feel like that gives you a conscious opportunity about what you want to do. … Just cut the games.”

While Lori wants someone who is “open and honest,” she owns up to not being the best communicator herself — but it’s a skill she’s been working on since the end of her relationship with Michael:

“I was actually a horrible communicator. I just didn’t realize that it was that bad, but I learned. It’s something that I’ve been actively working on.”

Love to hear it!

Looking back on her previous relationships, the skincare brand owner realized she’s now in a “sexier” place in her life, knowing what she wants out of a relationship, attributing this to the fact that she’s naturally now “more mature.” She added:

“I’m in a different headspace, too.”

Totally! Perspective matters!

Part of how she has been able to shape her current approach to dating is through her past experiences, pointing to the time when she “almost got married very young” to soccer player Memphis Depay at 21:

“I didn’t really know myself. I just felt like I hadn’t experienced life, so at that point I was like, ‘OK, I’m just going to date on my terms.’ However I want to move or whatever I want to do, I’m gonna do it. And if it’s no longer serving me, I move on.”

Hey! Nothing wrong with cutting out what’s not serving you anymore! You can ch-ch-check out Lori and Teyana’s entire discussion (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

