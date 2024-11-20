Jay Cutler & Samantha Robertson Engaged 2 Years After Kristin Cavallari Divorce: Report

Got A Tip?

Jay Cutler & Samatha Robertson Engaged 2 Years After Kristin Cavallari Divorce: Report

Wedding bells are ringing for Kristin Cavallari’s ex!

It looks like Jay Cutler’s GF Samantha Robertson might just officially be his fiancée — because she was spotted wearing some flashy bling on THAT finger earlier this month! The happy couple attended the Yellowstone season 5B premiere back on November 7, and in photos, Samantha clearly has a diamond sparkler on her ring finger. See (below):

And if that wasn’t evidence enough, a source confirmed the news to People on Monday. Welp!! That’s at least as close as we’ll get to confirmation until one or both of them officially announce the news! Maybe the Yellowstone premiere pic was their way of soft launching?

This all comes two years after Jay and ex-wife Kristin Cavallari, who share three kids together, divorced. The former NFL star then went public with Samantha, who’s a mother to her own two kids, in September of 2023. It’s clear both Kristin and Jay are having no problem moving on! We’re sure this is a nice distraction for the latter from his recent DUI arrest, too… Yeesh!

Congrats to the fiancés, tho!! Reactions??

