Kristin Cavallari Gets Real About Her 'Guy Mentality' In Dating After THOSE Celeb Hookups Were Exposed!

Kristin Cavallari knows how men think! But does she think that way, too?

The Very Cavallari star has been in the news lately with all kinds of dating dramas. For one, she had a solid relationship going with much-younger influencer Mark Estes before shutting that down (well, uh, maybe?) earlier this year. She’s also navigating the difficult world of co-parenting alongside ex-husband Jay Cutler — especially after his recent DUI arrest (and that absurd mugshot that came from it…).

But all eyes returned to the MTV alum over the weekend when her longtime pal Justin Anderson outed her on Instagram for a couple previously unknown past hookups. Apparently she previously got with country crooner Morgan Wallen and action movie hero Jason Statham! And now, as we’re still reeling from those shocking admissions, KCav is addressing her dating life!

During Tuesday’s brand-new episode of the Let’s Be Honest podcast, she got, well, honest about her perspective on love! The Hills alum explained how having a “guy mentality” when it comes to relationships has helped her play “this game,” as she termed it:

“I do feel like I have sort of guy mentality, and that’s why I’ve always kind of understood this game to a degree.”

She went on:

“I think for a long time I was so afraid of getting my heart broken, but then I became the heartbreaker. I think it’s just a combination of things. I also, I just have masculine energy when it comes to this stuff.”

But where does that masculine energy come from, anyways?! Well, for one, the 37-year-old has an older brother — and she thinks he may have helped her. Beyond that, she also joked that she must have “been a guy in another life.” LOLz!

Ultimately, the Nashville resident acknowledged that she has “always been really good friends with boys and men” from childhood up ’til now. And even though she see’s herself as a “girl’s girl,” too, her angle on men — and how they think — has benefitted her in romance:

“I love men. I get along really well with men. … I’ve been around my whole life — high school, early 20s. I always had really good guy friends.”

Makes sense!

With her “guy mentality” she’s kind of a love ’em and leave ’em type. Between Estes, Statham, Wallen, and of course Bobby Flay breaking down her door at one point, she’s always had plenty of suitors to choose from!

She doesn’t really want them, though. At least not right now! She wrapped this week’s new pod by noting that she is “not actively looking to date right now,” and went on to explain:

“I don’t think it’s that I’m not ready. Where I’m at in my life, if I feel one thing is wrong, is missing, I’m not wasting my time or my energy on someone.”

We totally get it! At 37, with Uncommon James on her plate, and with three kids (Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8) at home, she simply doesn’t have any excess time or energy to waste!

What do U make of KCav’s POV on men and masculinity, tho, Perezcious readers? Is it a huge asset to have in her corner? Or a potential pitfall when it comes to her becoming “the heartbreaker,” as she admitted? Sound OFF (below)!

