General Hospital Star Jay Pickett Dead At 60 While Filming New Movie

General Hospital’s Jay Pickett passed away on Friday at just 60 years old. The actor was filming a new movie, Treasure Valley, in his home state of Idaho when he likely had a heart attack on set. Confirming his death, Pickett’s spokesperson, Marc Chancer, told E! News:

“I’m devastated by his loss. Jay was one of the nicest, most down-to-earth guys you would ever want to meet. He was not only a client of mine but a close, personal, long-term friend. My thoughts are with his wife, Elena [Pickett] and his three beautiful children.”

While little information on Jay’s death has been revealed, it was his co-star Jim Heffel who broke the news to the public. On Facebook, the co-producer of the film revealed on Saturday:

“Yesterday I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person.”

He went on to detail the Port Charles alum’s on-set tragedy, sharing:

“Jay Pickett decided to ride off into the Heavens. Jay died sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer in the movie Treasure Valley in Idaho. The way of a true cowboy.”

Whoa… The film’s director Travis Mills also offered more insight into the last moments of the soap opera icon, saying in a message via the movie’s Facebook page on Sunday:

“Jay Pickett, our leading man, writer, producer, and creator of this movie passed away suddenly while we were on location preparing to film a scene.”

The Blood Country producer added:

“There is no official explanation for the cause of his death but it appears to have been a heart attack.”

So heartbreaking, and it sounds like the entire film crew is still reeling from not being able to do more for the performer. Travis continued:

“Everyone present tried as hard as they could to keep him alive. Our hearts are broken and we grieve for his family who are so devastated by this shocking tragedy.”

The Soda Springs star was remembered as “kind, sweet, and generous” by his collaborator, who also gushed:

“He was one of the best actors I ever worked with and it was an honor to collaborate with him. Everyone who met him, even for the briefest moment, could feel his warmth, his wonderful spirit. It is difficult to find the words right now to say more. His closest friends have said that he was very happy making Treasure Valley and my hope is that he truly was.”

The director concluded the tribute by reflecting:

“He was doing what he loved: acting, riding horses, making movies. And he was magnificent.”

The late actor was best known for his roles in hit ‘80s television shows such as China Beach, Mr. Belvedere, Jake and the Fatman, and Matlock. He starred as Dr. Chip Lakin on Days of Our Lives before making a larger name for himself with Port Charles and General Hospital (as Detective David Harper). He also had an extensive film career, appearing in Rumpelstiltskin and Abandoned, among many other movies.

Thinking of his family and friends during this unimaginably tough time. What a devastating and unexpected loss. R.I.P.

