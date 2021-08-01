Game Of Thrones Star Kit Harington Opens About The Biggest Surprises Of Fatherhood

Kit Harington opened up about life as a new father for the very first time!

In case you didn’t know, it was just five months ago that the Game of Thrones alum and Rose Leslie welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. And while the couple is super private about their family life, Harington actually touched on his new duties as a dad during an interview with Access Hollywood. The 34-year-old actor kept it real when asked what has been the biggest surprises of fatherhood so far, saying:

“They tell you and they don’t tell you [about fatherhood]. Everyone goes, ‘Look, it’s big, what you’re about to go through is big.’ You have no way of knowing that until it happens. Then, what surprises you is you go, ‘Oh, this goes on forever.’ Like, you don’t get a break from it.”

That is for sure! The Modern Love star then went on to explain how the couple has actually grown closer since becoming parents, detailing:

“Every day, I wake up and I look after this little human and now we’re part of a unit together. I think the thing that surprises me most about fatherhood is you are now a unit, the three of you, and that’s a whole new dynamic you need to find — and pretty much find every day as he grows and changes. It’s a beautiful thing, it really is.”

AWW! Ch-ch-check out the entire interview (below):

Back in September 2020, the actress confirmed the news of her pregnancy after debuting her baby bump in the UK magazine MAKE. While the new momma never shared details about their little one, Leslie touched on spending some downtime with Kit at their place in East Anglia, saying:

“What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup. It’s a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbours. It’s so peaceful.”

Diversion at its finest, LOLz! Rose then gushed about her pregnancy about a month later, telling The New York Post:

“I am thrilled to be expecting, and I can’t wait to meet the new member of our family!”

Loved getting this rare insight into their lives as parents from Kit! Thoughts on what he found most surprising about certain aspects of fatherhood, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Apega/WENN]