JD Vance Is At It AGAIN -- Bashing Childless Teachers In Awful Resurfaced Remarks!

JD Vance just keeps putting his foot in his mouth. The Kamala Harris campaign is right about this dude… he is WEIRD!!!

Donald Trump‘s pick for Vice President in this election cycle is in the news again on Wednesday morning for comments he made back in 2021. They were aimed at Randi Weingarten, the head of the national teacher’s union American Federation of Teachers. And in those old public comments, he slammed Randi for not having kids of her own — but wanting to control what other people did with their kids when it came to school and learning.

Related: JD Vance Compares Kamala Harris To Jeffrey Epstein — Is He TRYING To Embarrass Trump??

Vance’s 2021 words about Weingarten were delivered during a Center for Christian Virtue leadership forum moderated by conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, and they were VICIOUS! He slammed Weingarten over the fact that she “doesn’t have a single child” but still works in policy aimed at kids, and added:

“You know, so many of the leaders of the left, and I hate to be so personal about this, but they’re people without kids, trying to brainwash the minds of our children. … If she wants to brainwash and destroy the mind of children, she should have some of her own and leave ours the hell alone.”

What the fuck is wrong with this weirdo? New video has emerged of JD Vance attacking childless teachers — criticizing teachers' union president, Randi Weingarten, for having the audacity to be a teacher who does not have her own children.pic.twitter.com/jnt6HLss0D — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) August 28, 2024

Ummm…?!

It’s giving “childless cat lady” vibes again! JD just can’t keep his yap shut on stuff like this, can he?! He is truly doing an amazing job at tanking Trump’s campaign! Not that we are complaining, of course… (Weingarten, by the way, is in a committed same-sex relationship and is a mother to her partner’s children. So, even though she doesn’t have biological children, she still raises kids!!!)

Related: Viral Photo Resurfaces Of Trump’s Running Mate JD Vance IN DRAG!

The remarks first resurfaced after the liberal news site Heartland Signal uncovered them on Tuesday. Quickly, Harris’ campaign accounts re-posted and amplified the video on social media. And immediately, people FLOODED the web with reactions! Over on X (Twitter), users blasted Vance for being relentlessly weird and off-putting with his comments about other people’s kids:

“Ah, a very systematic approach to candidate vetting. Bravo!” “Its not just weird how he’s obsessed with other people having kids, it’s creepy” “The hatred and animosity he has for childless people is wild. His wife most definitely has a handmaid outfit in her closet.” “Weird and obsessive. Like why does it matter? Why does he not trust women unless they’ve given birth? It’s creepy as hell.” “Is there anyone this guys has not said something offensive about?” “This guy just can’t help himself. His archaic religion is brainwashing him.” “This guy really needs to rethink his life choices!!” “There is a nice heavy rock somewhere that he and the rest of these morons need to crawl back under to. Such idiots!!”

No joke! At least folks are quickly picking up on the fact that this dude is a complete turn-off to normal people!! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Share ’em (below)!

[Image via Dr. Phil Primetime/YouTube/NBC News/YouTube]