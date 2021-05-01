Jeffree Star Reacts After Fans Think Kim Kardashian’s Bleached Eyebrows Look Just Like His!

Kim Kardashian looked almost unrecognizable in some new snaps, and it seems like fans were not obsessed over the transformation.

On Thursday, the 40-year-old reality star debuted a bleached eyebrow look “for a special shoot.” She shared with fans the dramatic results on her Instagram Story and said:

“So it’s really cute, guys. My bleached brows, I’m into it. Can’t wait to show you guys the final look.”

But that wasn’t all! Kim also rocked a blonde wig and some glam makeup, including a smokey eye and nude lip. Ch-ch-check out the unique look (below):

Today’s bleached brows for a special shoot pic.twitter.com/SBNQCqNnrr — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 30, 2021

WOW!! We just had to do a double-take!

Unfortunately, the momma didn’t keep the style for too long. A couple of hours later, the SKIMS founder posted a selfie featuring her signature dark hair and eyebrow combo back in place. However, the switcheroo still didn’t stop fans from comparing the guise to beauty guru Jeffree Star, whose known for shaving off his brows to create some extreme looks. Take a look as a reference (below):

One person could not believe the pic had been the KKW Beauty mogul, writing:

“I thought this was jeffree star at first but it’s kim LMAOOO.”

Another Twitter user even quipped that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star aimed to get back with estranged husband Kanye West — a clear jab at the rumor that the rapper cheated on her with Jeffree. However, the speculation was soon shut down by the makeup mogul.

“She turning into Jeffree star to win back Kanye West.”

A third person also commented on how Kim’s makeover tried to distract folks from the current Kardashian drama, AKA the latest Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

“Kim K trying to distract us from Tristan Kardashian new cheating episode by serving us Jeffree Star’s lewk.”

She definitely did a good job for a couple of hours, at least! But what did Star have to say about the transformation?! It appears the problematic artist, who recently suffered a severe car accident, found the change to be hilarious as he responded to the message referencing the affair allegations from earlier this year. He wrote alongside an alien emoji:

“Time to log off for the day…”

Time to log off for the day… ???? https://t.co/fsCQlt0dkA — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 30, 2021

Not everyone can be a fan, but we can appreciate Kim for attempting something new! What did U think of the Kardashian’s bleached brows, Perezcious readers? Were U living for them, or were U less than impressed? Sound off in the comments (below)!

