Could Kim Kardashian's New Man Be CNN Reporter Van Jones? See What Sources Are 'Whispering'...

Could Kim Kardashian have already found her new man?!

As the reality TV mogul and makeup exec goes through her divorce from Kanye West, we know all kinds of A-list stars, pro athletes, and business executives from around the world have been trying to attract her attention.

But is it possible Kim’s heart could already be with CNN commentator Van Jones — a man to whom she’s been romantically linked in the past, as well?!

This time around, the rumors began in earnest after Kim took on a law apprenticeship with Jones’ Oakland-based nonprofit organization #cut50. The organization advocates for something near and dear to Kim’s heart — prison and criminal justice reform — but fans and followers are wondering if there isn’t something more to her decision.

For one, Page Six gossip guru Cindy Adams expanded on the rumors and shared some of her own insider angles in a new column on Sunday, writing:

“Throats are clearing throats after whispering the name Van Jones. Nice-looking. Political reporter. CNN talker. So left, his car won’t even turn right. Who knows, but he maybe even influenced her politics. He maybe even has ties to show business types. He maybe even knows folk who’ll quickly shut their tongues if his name is even breathed in connection with maybe Kim, maybe. I will not wait while everybody tells me I don’t know what I’m talking about.”

Whoa! Sounds like she’s pretty convinced.

And the political/law angle is definitely an interesting idea, especially considering how seriously Kim is taking that part of her life right now as she transitions from reality TV to the courtroom.

FWIW, Page Six also claims “sources close to Kardashian” are denying all this speculation of a romance between the two of them — though they do acknowledge Kim and Van have a long-standing working relationship in the legal realm.

Like we mentioned, they were first linked a few years ago, and publicly appeared together discussing Alice Marie Johnson‘s infamous prison pardon along with broader criminal justice reform.

Now fans are getting into the idea on social media, too. Based on what we can see, it really looks like people are very much divided on the possibilities here.

Twitter users have been reacting to the report already this week, with opinions varying wildly:

“If Kim Kardashian marries Van Jones I’m no longer doing this whole life thing. That will be simply too much for me.” “They both cry way too much on television.” “Love Jones, he has a political future, Kim has a plan to jump into politics too, good ladder, let’s make it happen, America!” “No, something’s up it’s not adding up!! Just don’t see it for both of them.” “Perfect match, gorgeous couple” “My cynical mind goes straight to: What’s in this for Kris Jenner? And, Occam’s razor can tell us that this is a move to make Kim president.” “People are gonna look at Kim as using Kanye to advance her in the fashion world and using Van Jones to help advance her into her next career field in law.” “If they are [in a relationship], she is ONLY USING him to get into politics”

Well then! Talk about a mixed reaction!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Could there be any truth to these “whispering” rumors?! Or nah??

Sound OFF with your take about it all down in the comments (below)…

