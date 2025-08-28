Jenelle Evans Addresses Teen Son Jace Moving Out After CPS Threat -- And Guess Who She Blames!

Jenelle Evans is speaking out about her 16-year-old son moving out.

As we previously reported, Jace Evans moved to North Carolina to live with a relative. We’ve since heard that’s his grandmother Barbara. Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ last week that the teen left after he threatened to call CPS on the MTV personality when she grounded him for acting out. Oof. His mom didn’t say anything about the move… until now.

Jenelle, who lives in Las Vegas with her two other children, Ensley Eason and Kaiser Griffin, shared her thoughts about his new living situation on Instagram Stories on Wednesday. She expressed hope the distance will help him “change” for the better — but made clear she doesn’t have time to worry about it:

“It’s a full circle moment and hopefully he can change and follow the rules, but I have 2 other little kids to think of as well and their well being.”

Perezcious readers know that Jace and Jenelle are going through a rough patch right now. Earlier this month, the teenager shared texts with his mom to Instagram, in which they fought over various issues — including the alleged abuse from former stepdad David Eason and his living arrangements. Check those messages out (below):

Jenelle fired back, claiming Jace acted out because she tried to parent him. She also said his “medical” diagnoses are difficult to handle. While the Teen Mom alum didn’t explain further in her response, she previously revealed he was diagnosed with ADHD, major depressive disorder, and oppositional defiant disorder.

In her statement, Jenelle went on to share that Jace was “in trouble with the law these past few months and is having a hard time adjusting to the rules set before him,” which is causing them to butt heads. According to TMZ, the teen is on probation for committing an unknown crime and has to attend an anger management class. (His case is sealed because he’s a minor.)

Yikes…

Because of all this, and how his behavior started to affect her younger kids, Jenelle reportedly thought it was best for everyone to allow Jace to move to North Carolina as he wanted. Now the 33-year-old momma cannot help but worry history is repeating itself.

On Instagram Stories, Jenelle expressed that she feels her experience with Jace is so much like her infamously tumultuous relationship with her own mom.

And given that her son lived with Barbara for over a decade until 2023, she actually blames her for his behavior:

“It’s the way he was raised with my mom. I had to rewire myself out of being too reactive in situations and learn to sit and listen. Had to teach myself not to cuss every other word like I grew up with and still working on it. I had to break the family cycle and it’s happening again.”

Hopefully, with time, Jenelle and Jace can work things out. It’s sad to see their relationship so broken.

Thoughts?? Let us know in the comments (below).

