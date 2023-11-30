Jennifer Aniston Asks Fans To Donate To Matthew Perry Foundation: 'He Would Have Been Grateful For The Love'

Jennifer Aniston encouraged fans to honor her late friend and co-star Matthew Perry by supporting his charity.

For those who don’t know, The Matthew Perry Foundation was launched to help others struggling with addiction shortly after he passed away from an apparent drowning last month. And in honor of Giving Tuesday this week, Jennifer asked her 45 million followers on Instagram to donate to the foundation.

The 54-year-old actress shared a post from the organization featuring a picture of Matthew, along with something profound he once said about addiction. It read:

“Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down.”

Alongside the photo, Jennifer noted that the actor would’ve been very thankful for anyone who showed their love and support for the organization. She wrote:

“For #GivingTuesday, please join me and Matty’s family in supporting his foundation – which is working to help those suffering with addiction. He would have been grateful for the love.”

Jennifer echoed similar sentiments made by Matthew’s stepfather, Keith Morrison, who also urged his followers to donate to the charity in a heartfelt post on Monday. He said:

“This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch. But this year is different. And tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Do what you can; he would have been grateful.”

