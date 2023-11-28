John Mulaney ‘Really Identified’ With Matthew Perry’s Addiction Story After His Own 2020 Relapse ‘Disaster’

John Mulaney resonates with the late Matthew Perry’s story.

The stand-up comedian spoke with Variety for an interview published on Monday about a dark period of his life: his 2020 relapse. It’s something he spoke about in his April Netflix special Baby J, because of how public it all was — including his rehab stay. He told the outlet:

“Going to rehab and a lot of other things had become public knowledge, and I felt there was no way to start doing stand-up again without going through this. I also had a lot to say about it. It had been an extremely eventful time, and the goal from the beginning was to do this as funny as I could make it — not as impactful as I could make it, not to pause for dramatic effect. I just wanted it to be a little wilder and put you in my very confident, demented brain during the time of addiction.”

And according to him, that dark state of mind while struggling with addiction is something he could relate to while reading the Friends actor’s 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. He told the outlet:

“Addiction is just a disaster. Life is like a wobbly table at a restaurant and you pile all this shit on it, and it gets wobblier and wobblier and more unstable. Then drugs just kick the f**king legs out from under the table. I really identified with his story. I’m thinking about him a lot.”

While the two may not have known each other personally, we’re sure Matty would have appreciated hearing this. After all, he wanted to be known for helping others struggling with addiction. BTW, as of now, John is three years sober. That’s always amazing news!!

