Is Jennifer Aniston The 'Actress' From Taylor Swift's New All Too Well Lyrics? Her Friend Says…

Is Jennifer Aniston a reason Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal split in 2010?!

On Friday, the pop star finally released the highly-anticipated 10-minute version of her hit song All Too Well, which has long been rumored to be about her relationship with the Brokeback Mountain star. The release came alongside a short film which only seemed to confirm the speculation further — based on parallels made between the fictional couple in the video and the IRL romance fans saw play out in paparazzi photos.

Related: Taylor Swift Drops New Red Vault Track Video… Starring Miles Teller!?

Well, now, Swifties’ are focusing their attention on a new lyric which refers to an “actress” who seemingly supported the singer amid her heartbreak. The line in question reads:

“Now I’m weeping in a party bathroom/some actress asking me what happened/You, that’s what happened, you.”

That could be anyone, right?! Well, maybe not!

Many eagle-eyed fans have resurfaced a report from Daily News back in 2011 that claimed the Friends alum told the songwriter to “hang in there” amid news of her love life making headlines. The interaction occurred at the People’s Choice Awards that year, where the future The Morning Show star allegedly encouraged the then-21-year-old to “go out there and have fun.” She also supposedly insisted that “everything will be okay” following the breakup.

JENNIFER ANISTON TOLD TAYLOR SWIFT TO HANG IN THERE AFTER HER BREAK UP WITH JAKE AND SHE'S THE ACTRESS WHO SAW HER WEEPING IN THE BATHROOM AND ASKED WHAT HAPPENED IM CRYINGGG #RedTaylorsVersion #AllTooWellTenMinuteVersion pic.twitter.com/6s6GzpJEkr — KC ???? (@rachelsgreen_) November 12, 2021

Seems sweet, right? Here’s the thing, though…

We know Jake had a HUGE crush on Jennifer. Earlier this year, the Oscar nominee admitted that while filming his 2002 movie The Good Girl alongside Jennifer, he had a MASSIVE crush that made romantic scenes “torture.” Supposedly they’ve never dated, but they’re def good friends. They’ve even been spotted over the years sharing a sweet, friendly kiss at awards shows. Plus, it’s JENNIFER ANISTON! It’s enough to make any girl jealous.

So it would be pretty crazy if she was the one to console his ex!!

Determined to shut down the supposedly false theories before they went too viral, Aniston’s friend Jennifer Meyer commented on an E! Instagram post over the weekend, writing:

“NOT TRUE PEOPLE!!! YOU HAVE THE WRONG ACTRESS.”

Now Anne Hathaway is being dubbed the infamous actress since she too admitted to having a run-in with the singer around that time.

Related: Taylor Swift Delivers ‘Biggest Burn’ To Her Exes — As New All Too Well Version Seemingly Reveals Reason For Jake Gyllenhaal Breakup

In 2015, the Princess Diaries lead told Glamour she met Swift during her time with Jake — with whom she has just co-starred (and shared many sex scenes) in Love and Other Drugs, recalling:

“She just seems to be following her heart. I met her — I hope it’s OK to say this — when she and Jake were together.”

The actress continued:

“She was 20 at the time and we hung out one night. “I was like, ‘You are a magnificent creature.’ She was on fire and I’ve watched her become this force of nature.”

"not weeping in a party bathroom some actress asking me what happened? you, that's what happened, you." THE ACTRESS IS LITERALLY ANNE HATHAWAY pic.twitter.com/O89jjYupeh — ❣️ (@saintlaurnse) November 12, 2021

Hmmm… Do U think either of these guesses could be correct?! Let us know in the comments (below)!!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/HRC/WENN/Adriana M. Barraza]