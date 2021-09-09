Jennifer Lawrence Is Pregnant!

Jennifer Lawrence is gonna be a mommy!

The movie star’s rep confirmed the happy news to People on Wednesday.

This will be the 31-year-old’s first child with husband Cooke Maroney.

No further details have been announced at this time, but you can bet we’ll keep you in the loop!

As fans may know, the two started dating back in the spring of 2018, became engaged in February of 2019, and tied the knot later that year in October!

He’s a 37-year-old art gallery director, and he clearly makes her happy! Congrats to them!!

