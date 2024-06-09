Ouch! Meghan McCain Calls Jennifer Lopez ‘A Deeply Unpleasant Person’! Details!

Meghan McCain has THOUGHTS on Jennifer Lopez.

Back in April, the TV host claimed the Jenny from the Block singer is in her “flop era” on her Citizen McCain podcast. While going over what could be contributing to her loss of public favorability with co-host Miranda Wilkins, Meghan admitted she isn’t necessarily the biggest fan of the Hustlers star, herself. She dished:

“Look, I have a bad J.Lo story too. I mean, she came on The View many times as a guest. Not my favorite.”

Yikes!

The 39-year-old added at the time:

“I’m going to get in so much trouble for this, but my big memory of J.Lo is there was a person whose entire job was to hold up a mirror with lights while they were touching [up her makeup] backstage. [She] purchased a mirror with lights so she could see into it and I remember being like, ‘That poor man, what a weird job.’”

Related: J.Lo & Ben Affleck ARE Quietly Trying To Sell Their Marital Home Amid Divorce Rumors!

Wow! That’s definitely something! But also not the strangest thing we’ve heard coming from a celeb, either… But still, Meghan concurred with some of the unfavorable narratives circulating around out there about the pop star:

“Just from my experience with J.Lo, yeah, some of that s**t is true.”

You can watch the viral TikTok clip (below):

And she’s not backing down from her opinion!

On Friday’s episode of her podcast, the journalist doubled down while discussing how the Atlas star was NOT one of her favorite guests to interview:

“The most-viewed TikTok we have is me admitting that J.Lo coming on The View was not my favorite by a lot. Just, I said it’s not my favorite, I too share similar negative stories that apparently the entire world does, too.”

She added:

“I actually feel bad right now because I feel like there is actually we’re turning a point where there’s, like, bullying happening to J.Lo and I don’t want to add to that. She just is a deeply unpleasant person.”

She went on to talk more about how the Can’t Get Enough singer had “the biggest entourage” she’d ever seen, “more than Kim Kardashian and more than the President.” But she made it clear that she’s “not exposing herself anymore” than she already did in the viral TikTok clip, which she claims was taken down for “bullying,” but later put back up:

“J.Lo does not have a reputation for being a nice normal person.”

She went on:

“I just know my experience, and I was a host at The View, it was not nice, she was not nice. Okay, whatever. You don’t always have to be so nice, but it was just surprising given that people like Kim Kardashian could be more delightful.”

She added that for a “10 minute segment” on the show, you should just “fake it ‘til you make it.”

Hear her talk more about it (below):

WOW!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain & Good Morning America/YouTube]