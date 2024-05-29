Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck 'Still Living Separately' After Her Return To LA -- And She Just Skipped THIS Important Family Event!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still keeping their distance.

On Tuesday, a source close to the pop star told People that J.Lo is staying focused on work — and STILL not living with her estranged hubby! It’s unclear if they’ve even seen each other since she returned from her busy press trip for her new film Atlas (after receiving zero support from her partner, even at the LA premiere, BTW). The insider dished:

“They’re still living separately. She’s back in L.A. for tour rehearsals. She seems okay. She’s very focused on work.”

Whoa. The singer’s tour starts at the end of next month, so the couple is running out of time if they want to reconcile before she heads off for a while! Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like that’s a priority…

In fact, things might only be getting worse for the husband and wife amid rumored relationship issues. When divorce rumors first surfaced earlier this month (amid reports The Accountant star moved out weeks ago), Ben and J.Lo made a point to step out together to support their kids at a school event. But now they’re no longer putting their issues aside for the blended family!

The Air director was spotted in Los Angeles looking somber AF over the weekend while attending a high school graduation party for his eldest daughter Violet, who he shares with Jennifer Garner. In pics obtained by Page Six, the 51-year-old filmmaker could be seen in a white button-down shirt, a beige blazer, and jeans. Yes, he still had his wedding ring on — which is a good sign — but he showed up to the bash solo and his kids’ stepmomma never arrived. Oof.

In the pics, he also seemed super sad! Maybe he was just in his feels about the 18-year-old leaving the nest soon? Or maybe this has to do with the divorce chatter?? See HERE.

Not great to see J.Lo skipping such an important family event! Seems like this may be more than just a little rough patch, ya know?! Let us know what YOU think (below)…

[Image via MEGA/WENN]