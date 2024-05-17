Bennifer Seen Together For First Time In 47 Days While 'Having Issues’ & Being On 'Two Completely Different Pages' -- But They Aren’t Splitting!

Well, that was quick!

Hours after divorce rumors surfaced, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally been spotted together again! This is a major deal because it’s been 47 days since they were last seen in public as a duo!!

In Touch Weekly snagged the photos, which were snapped on Thursday night in Los Angeles. Ben was joined by J.Lo and her child Emme to watch Ben and Jennifer Garner‘s child Fin Affleck perform in a school play. In the snapshot, the Air actor was seen behind the wheel of a black SUV as he leaned over to open the passenger door for his wife while the 16-year-old headed for the backseat. See HERE.

And there are details around it, too! An eyewitness explained the situation, sharing:

“Jen looked super thin and was dressed casual-chic. She didn’t glam up like the last time she came to a school function. She seemed more subdued than usual when she greeted Ben as he pulled the car up. Emme was super excited, though, jumping for joy over Fin’s performance.”

Jennifer showed up to support Finn at a school performance last year alongside Jen G, hence that reference, and “nothing” was going to stop her from attending this year. The insider continued:

“Nothing would have stopped them coming together for the kids. All the marriage drama comes second. They are putting on a united front. Jen showed up with Emme to support Fin. Emme’s super attached to Fin, so it’s only natural that Jen, no matter what she’s going through with Ben, was there.”

Don’t be fooled, though. This family outing does NOT mean everything’s A-OK between the couple! An Us Weekly confidant confirmed they are dealing with marriage troubles — but hit back at any notion of a divorce (not yet, at least). They explained on Thursday:

“Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage. They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour.”

Oof. That would’ve been when her documentary came out, too, and we all know the Good Will Hunting star wasn’t a fan of that!

Right now, the Let’s Get Loud singer is prepping to start her This Is Me … Live tour next month. Meanwhile, Ben’s been filming his new movie The Accountant 2. So, they’re both booked and busy! The insider elaborated:

“Jen is very focused on work. They are on two completely different pages most of the time.”

That was never more evident than earlier this month when reports claimed Ben was too busy filming his movie to attend the Met Gala alongside his partner (who was a co-chair) — only to show up to Tom Brady‘s live Netflix roast the night before. Clearly, they just didn’t have the same priorities!

The insider went on to note that the Marry Me lead recently looked at a new home in Los Angeles, but she’s supposedly insisting it’s intended as an investment property. Sure it is! A second source added that Ben has indeed been staying at a place in LA separate from the couple’s shared home. But this source confirmed the pair aren’t planning on separating with a third confidant noting that they are working on their relationship.

We hope they can make some progress before J.Lo heads off on tour! Otherwise, all that distance could make this rift even worse… Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

