Jennifer Lopez Cryptically Addresses Ben Affleck Marriage Troubles With THIS Eyebrow-Raising Statement…

Jennifer Lopez is focusing on the good… Amid ALLLL the bad!

As rumors surrounding the state of her and Ben Affleck’s marriage continue to swirl, the Hustlers star has taken a moment to not-so-subtly address all the “negativity” out there. In a message posted to her On The JLo website on Wednesday, the mom of two celebrated her latest MAJOR win… Her Netflix movie Atlas going number one!

In case you haven’t seen, while it didn’t get the critical reception she may have wanted, the people have spoken. It DESTROYED every other streaming flick with a whopping 1.2 BILLION minutes streamed! Feels like more people watched this thing than went to see Furiosa! She wrote:

“I just found out some great news and it’s all because of YOU!! ATLAS is #1 worldwide again this week!!! Thank you all so much!!!”

We’re glad to see her celebrating the positives during such a rough time. And it sounds like that’s actually ALL she wants to focus on! The Selena star cryptically continued:

“It may seem like there’s a lot of negativity out in the world right now … but don’t let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there. Thank you, thank you, thank you!! I love you all so much.”

Inneresting!

There’s been a ton of negativity to say the LEAST! Between canceling her This Is Me… Live tour, to being drug into the Diddy drama — but most glaringly, her apparent marriage issues with hubby Ben. Things seem to be a complete roller coaster for her right now!

