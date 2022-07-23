How Gwyneth Paltrow Feels About Ex Ben Affleck Marrying Jennifer Lopez

Gwyneth Paltrow is weighing in on Bennifer’s surprise wedding!

As everyone knows at this point, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot at the A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas last weekend, just one year after rekindling their relationship. Ever since the happy news dropped, many people have been curious about how their exes feel about the elopement. Well, a source previously told Us Weekly that Jen’s former fiancé Alex Rodriguez was taking the whole situation well, saying:

“He’s happy for her and happy that she’s with the person she’s meant to be with. He’s in a new relationship now and is happy as well. He’s traveling all over and living his best life. He’s really focused on family, his career and what he’s got going on.”

The insider added:

“[His] relationship [with Jennifer] ended a while ago. He’s made peace with how things ended. He respects her and truly wishes her nothing but the best.”

Amazing! And now, Gwyneth is sharing her thoughts on the matter!

When a fan asked how the 49-year-old felt about the nuptials, she unsurprisingly had nothing but positive things to say! She responded on Instagram Stories Friday:

“Love!!! So romantic!!! Very happy for them.”

We love a supportive ex! In case you forgot, the Goop founder and Ben actually dated from 1997 to 2000 after working on the Academy Award-winning film Shakespeare in Love together. Shortly after their split, the actor moved on to date Jennifer, and he later proposed to the singer for the first time in 2001. However, they ended things in 2004.

But the pair finally got their big day, and it seems like some of their former lovers are happy for them!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram]