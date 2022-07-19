Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez 'Cried' During Wedding Vows -- And More Deets From Super Private Ceremony!

The details of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding just keep getting more romantic!

As you know, the pair tied the knot at a small chapel over the weekend in Las Vegas. In her On The JLo newsletter, the Booty singer detailed how “romantic” it was that they “got a second chance at true love”:

“I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined…just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.”

The proposal wasn’t the only place tears were falling, though, as an employee for the chapel spilled all the deets on the super private ceremony!

Kenosha Portis, who was working as a witness at the Little White Wedding Chapel, said Jen and Ben arrived just before the business closed that night. Talk about in the knick of time! She told Good Morning America:

“It was so exciting. I mean, we were getting ready to close and we had a special guest arrive as a walk-in.”

TWO special guests, really! She said she “started shaking” when she realized whose wedding she was going to be witness to:

“I started shaking a little bit, you know, “Oh my God this is Jennifer Lopez we are getting ready to marry!”‘

We can’t blame her! Imagine your last customer of the day being the JLo!

She continued gushing, recalling just how “emotional” Bennifer were, saying that “they cried to each other” during their vows:

“As they were reading each other’s vows, they were very sweet, they both were emotional. They cried to each other. The kids were right there behind them.”

Such a heartfelt thing to cry to one another — they really seem to have true love with each other! Although, with what we learned Tuesday, Ben’s kids weren’t in attendance, which some think could be a red flag…

Portis went on to share more details about the magical night, saying that Jennifer looked “stunning” in her “elegant” gown:

“She had on a nice, elegant, beige, lacy type dress. It had a train on it. The veil was beautiful. Everything was very sleek and beautiful. She was stunning. She had a beautiful bouquet, white bouquet, that she had, and he had a boutonniere as well that matches that.”

A chapel source told People that this “simple” and “sleek” style is exactly what the couple wanted for their intimate ceremony:

“They wanted it to be very simple. They were very excited.”

A music insider also confirmed the excitement to the publication by revealing just how “gaga in love” the actor and actress are:

“Jen and Ben are so gaga in love that they wanted to get married. They are busy and wanted to make it easy and intimate in a fun setting to symbolize their happiness after so long.”

Just so sweet! We’re so happy for Ben and Jennifer Affleck and wish them the best!

