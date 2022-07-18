Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Eloped To Ensure A 'Private' Wedding Ceremony -- But They ARE Planning A 'Bigger Party' Later!!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shocked everyone when they got married in Las Vegas on Saturday. But it wasn’t as spontaneous as it seemed — apparently they’ve been talking about eloping “for a while” now!

According to a source who opened up to People on Monday, Ben and Jen’s Sin City wedding was “not completely unplanned”! They shared:

“They were both comfortable with the idea of eloping. They talked about it for a while. It was very important for them to have a private ceremony. They didn’t want their wedding to be a spectacle.”

It’s hard to think that a stadium-sellout star like J.Lo would skip out on a big party for a “low-key” event instead, but that’s just what she wanted this time! A little something just for the two of them.

As we’ve been reporting, the pair tied the knot at A Little White Wedding Chapel at around midnight on Saturday. Jenny From The Block donned a simple white dress from “an old movie” while Ben rocked a jacket from his closet. After a “short” walk down the aisle, they said their vows and entered the next chapter of their love story. Jennifer reflected on her blog, On The JLo:

“In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real … at very, very long last.”

Aw! The source shared similar sentiments, telling People:

“The Las Vegas ceremony was perfect. They both loved it. It was private and low-key. That’s all they asked for.”

Private has def a keyword this time around considering the couple hit a roadblock in their past when media scrutiny grew too intense. They’ve clearly learned a few lessons from their first engagement and are making sure nothing gets in the way of their love this time around.

Interestingly, another source suggested that the couple’s “super small” ceremony happening this weekend was kind of a spur-of-the-moment decision, adding:

“They just wanted to be married so they got married.”

According to another insider who spoke to People on Sunday, Bennifer was joined by the singer’s twins, Emme and Max, 14, whom she shares with Marc Anthony. Her momma, Guadalupe Rodríguez, was also in attendance. Ben’s kids with Jennifer Garner — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 — were not mentioned, suggesting they weren’t there to witness the “I dos.” No need to feel about that, though, because the parents are planning to host a “bigger party” where all their family and friends can celebrate their nuptials! An insider told the outlet:

“[They] plan on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends.”

It’s unclear when that party will take place, but the Gigli alums don’t seem to be rushing anything. They also don’t have any honeymoon plans locked down, the confidant continued:

“They don’t have a honeymoon planned yet. Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon.”

Adorbz!!!

Now that they’re officially husband and wife, the performers can’t help but dream about “growing old” together, the insider noted:

“Ever since they started dating again, Jennifer has truly believed that this is it. She is looking forward to growing old with Ben. She is very happy and content with Ben. She couldn’t ask for anything else. She thinks it’s all perfect.”

That’s true love! Twenty years after these two first met and their spark is stronger than ever! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?!

