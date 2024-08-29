Now That The Divorce Decision Has Sunk In, Jennifer Lopez Is REALLY Feeling Some Type Of Way About Ben Affleck!

Jennifer Lopez has had a little more than a week to ponder the state of her love life after officially filing for divorce from now-estranged husband Ben Affleck… and the conclusion she’s reaching isn’t an easy one.

Of course, the Waiting For Tonight singer first filed for the legal split from the Argo actor back on August 20 — the two-year anniversary date of their lavish Georgia wedding — while listing their date of their initial separation as April 26. But even though their breakup may have been a long time coming these past few months, that hasn’t made reacting to it any easier.

Late on Wednesday night, People published a reveal regarding the 55-year-old singer’s state of mind at this point. And it’s hard to read! Not only for her, but for the 52-year-old film star as well. Per that mag, a source explained how J.Lo is now reeling from the after-effects of filing to make the split legal and official:

“It’s really hit her hard. She’s very upset and disappointed with Ben.”

We can’t even imagine. Especially after all the reporting that has come out about how Ben really threw in the towel on their marriage, at least from the Atlas star’s perspective. So, it’s no wonder that the reality of it is starting to hit her hard. And that she’s been left “disappointed” by the Air actor. Ugh!!

The saga goes beyond that, too. The source also explained that the infamous $60 million mansion that she and Ben purchased together in Beverly Hills back in May 2023 (you know, the one that now sits unsold and unoffered upon for $68 million) is a big source of strain for her. The insider explained how the home is just too damn big and too damn empty without Ben and the rest of their blended family in it:

“She and Ben bought the house for the whole family. It’s way too big for her and filled with too many memories as well.”

Remember, the pair blended together five kids during their marriage — Ben’s children Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex Jennifer Garner, and Jen’s twins Max and Emme, 16, with ex Marc Anthony. And now that Ben’s crew is out of the picture, J.Lo doesn’t have the Step By Step-style enlarged fam around her in that massive mansion any more. We feel for her! What about U??

