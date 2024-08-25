The Jennifer Lopez Documentary Ben Affleck Wasn’t A Fan Of?? It Was Actually ‘His Idea,’ Says Insider!

They say “what’s mine is yours” in marriage — and before their split, Jennifer Lopez’s documentary was just as much Ben Affleck’s as it was hers, according to a new report!

Earlier this year, the Jenny from the Block singer released her three-part musical event: her album, This Is Me… Now, its accompanying feature film This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, and the documentary that dove heavily into her and Ben’s relationship, The Greatest Love Story Never Told. Early in the doc, J.Lo revealed her album is heavily inspired by the famous love letters Ben wrote to her during their first relationship. She showed the collection to her musical collaborators, which the Air director didn’t seem too happy about. And he made clear in the doc just how little he wanted their relationship to become a tabloid sensation:

“I had a very firm sense of boundaries initially around the press while Jen I don’t think objected to it in the way I did. I very much did object to it.”

He said that some things are “sacred and special” BECAUSE they’re private, and so “being in the making-of documentary about my personal life” was a hard pill for him to swallow.

But was that spiel all BS??

On Sunday, an insider claimed he was actually a “driving force” behind getting the doc made! The insider told People:

“He was the one who had control, pretty much. [He] was very much in favor [of the project], and he was a driving force for [Lopez] to do the movie and the album and then he insisted on the documentary, where it looked like he was hesitant and almost surprised by it. But that was a false narrative.”

Whoa?! So then what was all that fuss about??

A second source told the outlet:

“The documentary was Ben’s idea for his company, Artists Equity. Jennifer’s team didn’t want to do it since she was focused on the album and Amazon original video project.”

But Ben apparently pushed, and even reportedly became involved in the editing process! Meaning, if this report is to be believed, he likely had a say over what made it into the doc and what didn’t! The very same doc he made it seem like he squirmed at the thought of!

The source added:

“He was very supportive of [Lopez] making the movie and her album. He knew every step of the way what she was doing. He loved the movie and album, but when you look at the doc, it looks like he’s surprised by it and not signing up for it. He was playing the role of playing the regular guy and meanwhile, he was the engine in back of it.”

That’s WILD! The source continued:

“He definitely took it away from the director so he could have the narrative he wanted out there. It’s confusing [because] he was so involved and so proud of Jennifer because she really got in there … but in the doc, it looks like he was surprised. ‘You’re making an album about our [relationship]?’”

That’s certainly an inneresting way to handle things…

The source also noted that “at the time,” audiences thought his and J.Lo’s back and forth “was funny” with all of his hesitation and all of her gusto, but that that’s all changed now because of all the reports that he’s unhappy being in the public eye. But behind closed doors, the source claimed he was a different man:

“He not only supported that life, he encouraged it. It was almost like he’s justifying it. The need for the documentary was his idea.”

If this is true, it certainly adds a whole complicated new layer to how things broke down between Ben and Jen.

