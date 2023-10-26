'Desperate' Meghan Markle Close To Signing New 'Make Or Break' Podcast Deal After Being Dropped By Spotify!

Meghan Markle is zeroing in on a “make or break” new podcast deal.

Months after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lost their lucrative Spotify deal — apparently for failing to deliver enough content — Meghan is close to signing a new contract with a different studio. And it’s supposedly one willing to pay even MORE.

Related: Meghan & Prince Harry SKEWERED As Lazy Grifters On Family Guy!

An insider told Closer UK earlier this week that the Suits alum is in talks with Amazon’s podcast production partner Audible for a multimillion-dollar deal. They explained:

“Word of mouth is spreading that it will lead to a huge payout — even bigger than the millions Spotify splashed out.”

DAMN. Her and Prince Harry’s deal with Spotify was to the tune of $25 mil, so we can only imagine what they’re looking to get now. But beyond the money, it sounds like Meghan’s also just giddy at the idea of being “in the company” of some major players. The source dished:

“Meghan is thrilled that she’ll be in the company of Michelle and Barack Obama.”

The former US President and First Lady, of course, signed their own deal with Audible in 2022.

The insider added that there’s a ton riding on this after she lost the Spotify deal, which left her in a pretty “desperate” position:

“Meghan seems very confident at the moment, but the reality is that she’s been in a pretty desperate spot. Losing the Spotify deal was a massive blow to her, not to mention her ego. She’s been pretty lost since, but this deal could turn everything around.”

Yeah, it sounds like she needs the ego boost for sure. Jeez! Then, the source continued:

“Meghan knows her new deal with Audible could be make or break for her Hollywood dream. She feels ready but that doesn’t mean this isn’t seriously daunting. She hardly sleeps thanks to the pressure of it all, but knows that the pressure will only get worse if she lands the deal.”

Time to step up to the plate, then, we suppose!

Apparently, “Hollywood’s power brokers” are “aware” of how she and Prince Harry “fumbled” their opportunity with Spotify. Thus, the couple “fear that getting dropped twice would be the end of their brand, as nobody would trust they could deliver the content. The stakes are extremely high.” To say the least! A lot rides on making sure this thing works — if the deal even ends up going through, that is. Still not a sure thing yet!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Will Meghan and Harry be able to rise to the challenge? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]