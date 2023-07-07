Wow! TikToker Changes Indie Author's Life As He Goes From Unknown To Bestseller Overnight!

One indie author’s life changed overnight — all thanks to a stranger trying to share “a little bit of love” and TikTok!

Earlier this week, Arlington, Texas based author Shawn Warner sat at a table in a local Kroger, ready to sign and sell copies of his new book, Leigh Howard and the Ghosts of Simmons-Pierce Manor. However, he didn’t necessarily meet the crowd he was probably hoping for… that is until one passerby noticed he looked “defeated” and went back to chat him up a bit.

TikTok user @internetfamouslol, who simply goes by Red on the app, uploaded a video to his account in which he started up a conversation with the writer about his latest work. Shawn happily shared:

“It’s about a teenage girl who teams up with a ghost with multiple personalities to solve the mystery of her parents murder.”

He added it’s available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, as well as in the Kroger he was at at the time, where he was signing copies.

Red then told the author that does “a little bit of TikTok and what not,” and that he wanted to purchase two copies: one for himself, and one to gift a follower. He noted he did not know Shawn, and the move was not a “sponsorship,” and that he just wanted to “show a stranger some kindness.” Watch the full clip (below):

So heartwarming! But we haven’t even gotten to the best part yet!

As of now, the video has been viewed over 17.7 MILLION times on the app, and Mr. Warner’s book launched into Amazon’s top 10 bestsellers list — which is determined by overall number of sales, making the Texas native an overnight bestselling author Wow!!

In response, Shawn uploaded a TikTok of his own the following day, sharing:

“I want to thank everybody for the love and the kindness on the video that Red posted. It’s totally unexpected, I’m in shock, I don’t even know what to say about it at the moment, I’m trying to wrap my head around it.”

He added that when he decides on when and where his next book signing will be, he’ll post it so his fans will know. Watch (below):

He later added in an emotional additional follow up:

“The love and kindness just keeps pouring in. You’d think as a writer I’d have words for it, but I don’t. Just thank you.”

What an amazing example of the wonderful things the internet can do. According to his website, Shawn was always told as a child that he couldn’t make money writing, but boy, has he now proved them all wrong! We’re so happy for Mr. Warner — he deserves every bit of love and support he’s receiving!

