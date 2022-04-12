Expect A Long Engagement For Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck -- Here's Why!

When it comes to second chances, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren’t taking anything about theirs for granted!

The couple, who announced their engagement on Friday, have entered this next phase of their romance with a lot of new intentions to make sure they remain together “no matter what” — unlike 18 years ago when they called off their wedding. Speaking to People on Tuesday, a source opened up about the duo’s engagement details and what their future holds for them — even amid unexpected roadblocks that are already getting in their way!

According to the insider, the A-listers are “both thrilled about the engagement” and have taken their time to make sure that this is exactly what they want for their future because they “wanted to make sure this is it.” Wow! The confidant continued:

“Their relationship is different this time because they are older, more mature and able to deal with any obstacles. They are both taking their relationship very seriously. They want to make it work no matter what.”

Just because they’ve taken their time (relatively speaking) to get engaged this time around, it doesn’t mean they’ll be rushing down the aisle anytime soon! The insider insisted:

“They will not rush a wedding. They are content being engaged for now and aren’t talking about any wedding details yet.”

Perhaps because they’ve got bigger issues to deal with…

Unfortunately, they’ve already hit their first bump in the road when it comes to their happily ever after. TMZ learned on Monday that the couple fell out of escrow on a $55 million mansion in Bel-Air that they had their sights set on.

A source told the outlet that while it is unclear what exactly was wrong with the estate, the buyers pulled out of the deal during the inspection period. They have wasted no time trying to find a new place to call home for themselves and their children — including J.Lo’s 14-year-old twins Emme and Max and Ben’s kids Violent, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

Over the weekend, the duo was spotted visiting two places in Beverly Hills and Bel-Air — and these have WAY bigger price tags! One is valued at $64 million while the other goes for $72 million. Dang!! In a photo of the more lavish residence, the estate comes fitted with a pool, tennis court, large yard, and a stone walkway. Ch-ch-check it out HERE.

We’re sure that a hiccup like this isn’t ideal now that all the couple really wants is to start their new life together, but their determination not to rush into anything will surely help them find the perfect home for their blended family and set them up for success in the long run! Thoughts??

