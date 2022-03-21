Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Reportedly Purchasing A $50 MILLION Home Together!!

Bennifer is about to make their first major purchase together — marking a whole new chapter in this relationship!!

According to new intel from TMZ, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in the process of buying a $50 million mansion in Bel-Air for their whole family to live in! Wow!!

Real estate sources spoke to the outlet on Saturday to confirm the news, describing the couple’s new residence as a 20,000 square foot estate in the ritzy area of Los Angeles. The house comes equipped with 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms! That’s a lot of places for the couple to sneak off to “do things” — just saying!

The mansion also has multiple stunning kitchens, a movie theater, gym, his and her baths, a gorgeous pool, and SO. MUCH. MORE. Ch-ch-check out some photos of the spectacular home HERE! As you can tell from the snapshots, it’s a very private casa with an incredible view of the city and a large yard. Perfect for this high-profile fam! While Texas billionaire Todd Lemkin initially listed the residence for $65 million, he’s apparently been willing to sell in the mid-$50 million range!

But it’s not a done deal yet…

There are a few contingencies that must be satisfied first before the couple moves in, though it is unclear what those entail. When they do get handed over the keys, all those bedrooms won’t be going to waste! Sources noted that J.Lo’s 14-year-old twins Emme and Max and Ben’s three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, will be moving in too!

Surely this means an engagement is nearing, right?! It was just three months ago when an insider told ET “it’s only a matter of time” before the Batman star pops the question, saying:

“They are madly in love and Jen totally has Ben’s back, which is why she wanted to make her support and stance known publicly. Things between their children are pretty organic at this point. The families respect each other and also get along, so things are all good and fine on that front. Their friends think they will get engaged eventually and it’s only a matter of time.”

Buying a house is a pretty big deal in a relationship, especially when it means blending families, so this must prove things are headed in the right direction!

