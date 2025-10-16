Jennifer Lopez Feels Like Ben Affleck & All Her Other Exes Never 'Truly Loved' Her

Jennifer Lopez has a heartbreaking confession.

The Golden Globe-nominated actress stopped by the Howard Stern Show on Wednesday and got honest about the love — or lack thereof — she’s received in her romantic life. While talking about being in relationships in the spotlight, the Kiss of the Spider Woman star noted “it’s difficult to be under that microscope.” However, she doesn’t necessarily feel like everything is always “doomed from the beginning” though:

“I live my life very out loud, even though I was in the public eye. And I wanted to share my life with someone … Whatever it is, I wanted to share that. And so I didn’t hide from it.”

But now, in the wake of her romantic rekindling with Ben Affleck, marriage, and devastating divorce, she’s switching gears:

“Now, after what’s happened in the past few years to me and to my children, I just feel like I want to keep that part so much more quiet.”

Howard went on to ask a hard-hitting question:

“Do you think you’ve truly been loved?”

Damn… And J.Lo’s response was just as hard-hitting:

“No.”

That’s SO sad… Especially because she admitted she DOES feel like she has truly experienced “loving someone” else.

In addition to Ben, the Jenny from the Block singer has been married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony, whom she shares twins Max and Emme, 17, with.

She was also engaged to Alex Rodriguez, whom she split from in 2021 amid infidelity rumors. But she’s taken a huge lesson from her experiences:

What I’ve learned is it’s not that I’m not lovable, it’s that they’re not capable.”

That part! The Hustlers star continued:

“They don’t have it in them. They need to appreciate the little person inside of them. They need to love them. And they gave me what they had, they gave me all of it. Every time. All the rings, all the things I could ever want — the houses, the rings, the marriages, all of it.”

But at the end of the day, none of it was enough because they didn’t truly “know” her — and she admitted she “didn’t know [her]self,” either. Whew, what an introspective interview. You can see the full clip (below):

We truly hope J.Lo finds peace and love — whether that be alone or with someone. She deserves it!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

