Jennifer Lopez Addresses Whether Alex Rodriguez DMs With Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy Ended Their Engagement!

Jennifer Lopez is reflecting on her past relationship… But not too hard!

The Kiss of the Spider Woman star appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live where she played a game of Plead the Fifth. And the second question host Andy Cohen asked her was deeply personal!

The TV personality asked about the long-standing gossip that J.Lo’s ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez was caught DMing Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy — which she’s been open about in the past:

“The Bravoverse will kill me if I do not ask this next question. It came up at a Southern Charm reunion a few years ago … that your ex A-rod was DMing one of the cast members.”

The host noted there was “a lot of speculation” that the messages “somehow led to your breakup.” But the Jenny from the Block singer wasn’t feeling the question at all! She responded:

“You know, I really have nothing to say about my personal life anymore. I feel like I’m done with that.”

The audience erupted in applause, which prompted the 56-year-old to cheer, “Yes! Support!”

Inneresting! You can watch the full clip (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Bravo & Fox/YouTube, & Madison LeCroy/Instagram]

Oct 16, 2025 09:00am PDT

