Jennifer Lopez Fires Back At Critic Who Accused Her Of ‘Definitely’ Having Botox Done

Jennifer Lopez clapped back at the haters who think the pop sensation’s natural glow was not real.

Over the weekend, the 51-year-old singer shared a video on Instagram that showed her using the age-defying face mask from her recently-launched skincare and cosmetics brand, JLo Beauty. In the video of her giving fans an up-close look at her face after she removed the product, the Jenny from the Block artist raved about the product, saying:

“Okay, I just took off the mask. Honestly, I cannot even see a line on my face. I feel like it took 10 years off my face.”

Laughing, the mother of two, then, jokingly added:

“We’ve got to charge $10,000 a piece for these.”

After posting the clip, one social media user couldn’t help but comment on the Hustler star’s looks. The person claimed she actually used Botox (a common accusation for the artist) to achieve her radiant skin, writing:

“Can I just mention that brows and forehead doesn’t move at all when you talk or try to express… you definitely have Botox. And tons of it. And it’s all good. Just saying.”

Here we go again. How many times does the woman have to say it!

Despite the sassy message, the artist responded to the post, denying, yet again, the injection treatment claims. She replied:

“LOL that’s just my face!!!” For the 500 millionth time…I have never done Botox or any injections or surgery!! Just saying. Get you some JLO Beauty and feel beautiful in your own skin!!”

And, of course, the Selena actress also had to share a different kind of “beauty secret” that has always worked for her: being nice to people.

“Try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others. Don’t spend your time trying to bring others down that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!! Sending you love. #beautyfromtheinsideout #beautyhasnoexpirationdate.”

A class act! We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

Earlier this month, the beauty mogul released the highly-anticipated JLo Beauty collection. During an interview on PEOPLE (The Show!), she explained:

“The past three years, we’ve been working on the products, but we finally got them right. I think I drove everybody a little bit crazy because I didn’t want to put my name on anything that didn’t work or wasn’t exactly what I wanted it to be.”

The businesswomen also revealed the secret ingredient that has kept her skin looking absolutely flawless for so many years, confessing:

“The hero ingredient and the basis of the line was kind of a secret that my mom and aunt had from a very young age, which is olive oil. It’s nature’s secret ingredient which we don’t use enough of. They would use it on their skin and on their body, their face and their hair to get like a glow and to highly hydrate and moisturize.”

Honestly, she was literally GLOWING in that video! Not going to lie, we might need to get our hands on that elixir soon! LOLZ!

