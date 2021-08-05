LeVar Burton Reacts To Being Snubbed As New Jeopardy! Host In Favor Of... THIS GUY?!?

Who is Mike Richards? No, seriously!

That’s the question on everyone’s mind after fan favorite interim Jeopardy! host LeVar Burton reacted to being seemingly passed over to be the new permanent host of the show.

On Wednesday, Variety reported that producers of the popular game show were in final negotiations with Richards to be Alex Trebek’s replacement, leading many to wonder… who the f**k is that!?

Well, turns out, Richards is none other than the show’s executive producer — a fact that made many on social media raise their eyebrows. Many of those raised brows turned into angry brows when fans realized that meant Burton wouldn’t be taking the job after all.

Related: Jeopardy! Contestant Says She Predicted Her EXACT Winning Amount!

The Reading Rainbow host took to Twitter early Thursday morning to break his silence on the report, telling followers that he was grateful for the “outpouring of love and support” either way. He wrote:

“I have said many times over these past weeks that no matter the outcome, I’ve won. The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike has been incredible! If love is the ultimate blessing and I believe that it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure.”

What a class act!

After Trebek, who hosted the show for 36 years, died from cancer in November 2020, Sony Pictures hired a slew of celeb guest judges for the show, including Mayim Bialik, Anderson Cooper, Katie Couric, Bill Whitaker, Dr. Oz, and Ken Jennings. But Burton has been a fan hopeful for months, and then he quickly became the clear fan favorite when he finally got to step in from July 26 to July 30. Fans on social media named him the perfect replacement host of the quiz show.

The star felt the same way. He told The New York Times ahead of his hosting debut:

“It’s difficult to explain, but there’s something inside me that says this makes sense. I feel like this is what I’m supposed to do. I have been watching ‘Jeopardy’ more or less every night of my life since Art Fleming was host… ‘Jeopardy’ is a cultural touchstone, and for a Black man to occupy that podium is significant.”

In fact, it’s a gig Burton’s been manifesting since way back in 2013, when he tweeted:

“My dream job…? The new Host of #Jeopardy “

But sadly for LeVar, it appears Richards is now officially the front-runner after he had his own successful stint guest hosting Jeopardy. He’s pretty qualified for the job, too, as he previously hosted the game shows Divided and The Pyramid, as well as the reality shows High School Reunion and Beauty and the Geek.

What do U think about this news, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/Guillermo Proano/WENN]