Yikes! JWoww Talks Angelina Into Divorce In New Jersey Shore Sneak Peek!

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley is going to give it to you straight no matter the situation!

So that means even a longtime old frenemy like Jersey Shore cast mate Angelina Pivarnick is going to get good advice when she asks for it!

Related: Sammi Sweetheart Debuts New BF Months After Breaking Off Prior Engagement!

And that’s exactly what goes down in the newest season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation! A new trailer for the show’s forthcoming new run on MTV just dropped, and we can’t get over how REAL JWoww is in it!

The premise is pretty simple: Angelina comes over to Farley’s place to look through a “marriage settlement agreement,” which is a standard document in divorce proceedings. But it quickly becomes apparent that Angelina hasn’t thought it through all the way, and she’s struggling to determine whether or not divorce is the right move!

So true to form, JWoww tells it like it is and asks Angelina a simple question: name five things you like about embattled husband Chris Larangeira.

Seems simple, right?! Well as you can see (below), that little task was anything but simple for Pivarnick!

Ch-ch-check out this shocking new clip and take the ride with JWoww as she tries to get Angelina focused on whether or not she should pull the plug on marriage:

OMG!

It’s just five things! That seems so… easy?! But maybe not??

Either way, it’s definitely crazy! And hopefully it was an eye-opening moment for Angelina.

What do U think of this clip, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your thoughts on the matter down in the comments (below)…

[Image via MTV/YouTube]